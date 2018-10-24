Early voting in Manatee County starts Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Registered voters in Manatee County have a chance to vote early in the Nov. 6 general election.
Election day can be hectic at polling places, so Manatee Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett recommends voting early if possible.
This year, early voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 3 in Manatee County.
There are five early voting centers in Manatee County. Registered voters can vote at any of the centers.
Early voting in Manatee County will be held from 8:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m, Wednesday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 3 at the following locations:
▪ Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
▪ Manatee County Utilities Administration Offices, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton.
▪ Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.
▪ Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Hwy 301, Ellenton.
▪ Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton.
A valid and current photo and signature ID is required to participate in early voting.
There is also still time to register to vote-by-mail.
The last day for registered voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the general election is Wednesday, Oct. 31. Vote-by-mail ballots can be requested by filling out an online application, calling 941-741-3823 or contacting info@votemanatee.com.
Mail-n ballots can also be returned in person at the Supervisor of Elections Office before and on election day.
Voters can track the status of mail-in ballots at votemanatee.com.
