Basketball coach Reggie Bellamy unseats incumbent Charles Smith in county commission race

Reggie Bellamy, a high school basketball coach and youth director, defeated incumbent Charles Smith for the Manatee County Commission District 2 seat in the Democratic primary election.
Bellamy, the underdog in the Democratic race, unseated Smith by 180 votes, with 52.16 percent of the vote, according to election results. In total, Bellamy received 2,178 votes and Smith had 1,998.
The 46-year-old Bellamy is the executive director of the Palmetto Youth Center who Smith accused of being too busy for his duties and believed he was being paid tax dollars for hours he hadn’t worked. The center’s board of directors backed Bellamy after the accusations.
Bellamy previously told the Bradenton Herald that community safety was his No. 1 issue.
“A multi-agency approach is crucial in overcoming this complex issue,” Bellamy said. “Increasing understanding around key community safety challenges, sharing good practice around innovative approaches and partnership work that prevents duplication and improves outcomes is how I think we should tackle this issue moving forward.”
The district covers portions of the cities of Bradenton, Palmetto and Ellenton on either side of the Manatee River.
Bellamy will square off with Dimitrie Denis, the only Republican running for the District 2 spot, in the general election on Nov. 6. As of the latest report, Denis had raised $1,364 and spent $533.40.
Voter turnout across several Florida counties highly surpassed the last midterm election in 2014, with some beating turnout in 2016, a presidential year.
Manatee County was no exception.
In the 2014 election, voter turnout in the county came in at 20.6 percent. During the 2016 primary, it was 26.9 percent, according to the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections.
And by the time polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, both of those years had been beaten with 77,581 votes (32.27 percent) had been cast across the county among early voting, mail-in ballots and election day turnout.
District 4
Even before the final votes were tallied, the Republican winner of the District 4 county commission seat was clear.
Misty Servia beat Laurie Galle and Mark Black by claiming more than 55 percent of the vote with 2,668 ballots cast with her name. Black came in second with 1,161 votes. Galle was third with 978.
The district covers southern portions of the county, including the Whitfield and Bayshore Gardens neighborhoods, between 34th Street West and Lockwood Ridge Road.
In the district, the three Republicans campaigned for the seat after commissioner Robin DiSabatino announced that she would not seek a third term this year. DiSabatino, who was first elected in 2010, endorsed Servia.
Servia’s biggest priority, like many candidates throughout the county, is infrastructure.
“One of the biggest priorities is the aging infrastructure and the need to replace old pipes, streets and sidewalks, and provide sidewalks where there were never any built,” Servia told the Bradenton Herald before the primary. “I think that’s the biggest concern. There needs to be upgrades.”
She will now face Democrat Melton H. Little, a lawyer with Palmetto-based firm Kallins, Little & Delgado.
District 6
The at-large seat was won by incumbent Carol Whitmore, who beat challenger James Satcher by 4,295 votes. Overall, Whitmore received 21,274 votes and Satcher got 16,979.
“My next step is just to continue getting my message out and what I stand for,” Whitmore said. “And my platform, which has always been to work for the community and get that bridge moving forward no matter where it’s going to be, to get it funded.
“And I think I’m a steady hand on the commission. Sometimes it can be contentious, and I try to stay even and keep the county moving forward.”
Whitmore ended her statement by congratulating all the candidates who won.
“I look forward to working with everyone and thank the candidates for stepping up and running for their community because it’s not easy.”
The commissioner will face no-party affiliate Candace Luther, a dental hygienist.
