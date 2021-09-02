After Supreme Court rules on Texas law, Manatee eyes next step in local abortion ban

Emboldened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to block new abortion restrictions in Texas, Manatee County officials hope to lay the groundwork to enact their own ban.

A controversial anti-abortion law in Texas took effect Wednesday, banning the medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy six weeks after conception. It also allows private citizens to sue anyone who assists a person who’s seeking an abortion.

Manatee Commissioner James Satcher first announced his intention to follow in the footsteps of Texas lawmakers in June, when he asked the Board of County Commissioners to consider its own ordinance banning abortion procedures throughout the county.

There are no active abortion clinics in Manatee County, but Satcher has argued that his proposal will make sure it stays that way.

While the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling allows the Texas law to remain in place, it doesn’t mean that it cannot be overturned by lower courts or a future Supreme Court ruling.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

Still, some commissioners said they believed the decision gave them authority to get the ball rolling on their own ban in Manatee County.

“What a great day for America and what a great day for every unborn baby who can’t speak up for themselves and say ‘I really want to be born. I really want a chance at this life,’” Satcher said during a discussion at the end of a county meeting Thursday.

08/24/21—Commissioner James Satcher wants to pursue a local ban on abortion procedures in Manatee County. In this Bradenton Herald file photo, Satcher listens to a discussion during a public meeting on Aug. 24, 2021. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge, who has expressed support for a local ban on abortions, urged Satcher to reached out to Attorney General Ashley Moody for suggestions on how to move the plan forward.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“If we could lay out in a letter what it is we look to achieve and ask her for guidance on that, that’s what I was hoping,” Van Ostenbridge said.

Satcher agreed that it was time to contact Moody’s office. He also called on his colleagues to become leaders in Florida by approving the ban as quickly as possible.

“I think we are definitely at a spot where the state of Florida has been passed up officially by Texas at this point on one of the most important matters of our time, of our day,” Satcher said. “At the very least, I think that Manatee County can step up on this.”

“I think it’s fair to say that if this board votes in favor of this, that, of course, there would be some lawsuits that come forward. It goes without saying,” added Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who has spoken in support of the proposal. “However, I think that’s all the more reason to get a memorandum from our Attorney General.”

“I think Texas really puts us in a better position, but we should wait and get something from the Attorney General so we can use that in the future as well,” she continued.

Satcher said he was confident that the county’s outreach to Moody would be successful. In 2018, she stood out to him as a strong pro-life candidate, he explained.

A handful of commissioners reiterated their opposition to a local abortion ban. Local activists have also protested the idea recently, arguing that the proposal goes against the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that upheld abortion rights.

“I am pro-choice and I always have been. That’s how I feel,” Commissioner Carol Whitmore said. “Does anybody like what happens? No, but women have a right to make their own decisions.”

“My position on abortion has not changed,” said Commissioner Reggie Bellamy, who vowed to vote against an ordinance that affects reproductive rights.

Commissioner Misty Servia has also distanced herself from the proposed ban, noting that she would not vote in favor of an ordinance that would result in legal expenses and court battles.

While three commissioners on either side of the debate have already made their position clear, Commissioner George Kruse said he hasn’t made up his mind on the issue. In an interview with the Bradenton Herald, he said he won’t determine his vote until all of the facts have been collected and presented to the board.

“I don’t have an opinion at this point. We owe it to everyone in Manatee County to know what we’re getting into first. I don’t think this is a small thing,” said Kruse. “I hope people aren’t taking this lightly, and we’re not rushing into something without full knowledge of what we’re doing.”

The county’s plans might also be overshadowed by the Florida Legislature. Senate President Wilton Simpson signaled that he expects a similar bill to be considered during the next legislative session, WFLA reports.

08/24/21—County Commissioner James Satcher seen through the red robes of Women’s Voices of SW Florida who dressed as Handmaids to attend the meeting. In October Manatee County residents’ utility bills will increase by about $2 a month to improve the system. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Pro-choice activists are already bracing for that possibility, according to statements provided to the Bradenton Herald.

“Floridians have a right to be concerned. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas abortion ban to take effect, it’s only a matter of time before Florida follows suit with similar legislation,” said Stephen Gaskill, president of Florida’s LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus.

“We have been warning about the consequences of a politicized Supreme Court when there was still time to change course,” said state Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg. “Now, the decision to allow the oppressive Texas anti-abortion laws to stand is putting lives in jeopardy and setting a dangerous path that other right-leaning state legislatures will follow in a desperate and shameful attempt to rile up their bases and stay in power.”

In the meantime, Satcher encouraged board members to commit to approving the ban.

“This is not some sort of walking-the-plank legal jeopardy. This is a strong case with a strong court,” Satcher said. “It’s an issue where somebody needs to stand up and say it’s time to move one.”

A timetable for a response from Moody’s office is unclear, but the board is expected to discuss the abortion ban at a later date.