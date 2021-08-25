‘Handmaids’ join Manatee meeting in protest against county’s proposed abortion ban

Alluding to the dystopian world of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a group of activists silently protested the Manatee County Commission’s interest in pursuing a local ban on abortions.

Seven women who spoke against the proposed ban during public comment on Tuesday’s commission meeting later returned to the meeting wearing red capes and white bonnets, a reference to the famous novel set in a world where the government forces certain women into pregnancy.

In June, Commissioner James Satcher announced that he hoped to pursue a local ban on abortions, preventing access to the medical procedure that terminates a pregnancy in Manatee County. Several commissioners signaled an interest in the policy, but there has been little forward progress on the proposal.

Since then, pro-choice activists have begun to speak out against the idea, protesting outside the Manatee County Administrative Building and denouncing the proposal during public comment. Tuesday’s “Handmaids” were members of the Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida group that advocates for “civil liberties and defending reproductive freedoms.”

“Modern public health policies do not include abortion bans,” Cambria Weaver told commissioners. “When someone decides to have an abortion, it should be safe, affordable and free from punishment.”

“Leave the government out of our healthcare,” added Ashley Finnegan.

08/24/21—County Commissioner James Satcher seen through the red capes of Women's Voices of SW Florida who dressed as Handmaids to attend the meeting.

In response to the speakers, Satcher urged his fellow commissioners to move forward with a vote. While the County Attorney’s Office has conducted preliminary research, official action has not been taken by the board.

“I keep hearing we don’t have any of these facilities. Let’s keep it that way. This is Florida. This is our state,” Satcher said. “We have the chance to put a couple of lines in the sand and plant a couple of flags and say this is not a community where we’re going to have abortion on demand.

“If we continue to show weakness, show fear and proceed so slowly, we invite the other side to put up a stronger fight and bring in people from out of town, more phone calls from behind the desk. We’re asking for a bigger issue than what we need. We could make a statement for America and Florida to hear loud and clear. That should be a simple vote,” he continued.

Other commissioners and members of the public spoke in support of the abortion ban. They said they agreed with Satcher and hoped other Manatee County leaders would stand up for unborn children.

“I pray to God that you will be the leader in the state of Florida to completely stop abortion. If you don’t make the right decision, blood is on your hands,” Cynthia Compton said during a public comment opportunity.

“Religion doesn’t come into play on this issue,” Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge said. “The Constitution does. They have a right to life.”

Earlier attempt stalls

In the wee hours of a board meeting earlier this month, Satcher attempted to move the proposal forward with an official vote, but commissioners pushed back on the idea because it had not been listed on the agenda for public notice.

“For something like this, it should be earlier in the day and when the public knows we’re going to bring it up,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said at the time.

Satcher indicated that he would push to have a vote in favor of an abortion ban placed on an upcoming agenda, but it hasn’t appeared on one yet. That vote would not enact an abortion ban, but it would direct the county attorney to begin drafting an ordinance for later consideration.

The county’s legal counsel has warned that attempting to approve a local ban on abortion would likely face a number of hurdles. County Attorney Bill Clague said he has “significant legal concerns” after researching how the county would impose a ban.

A 1985 legal opinion from former Attorney General Jim Smith also suggests a difficult road ahead for any municipality’s plans to enforce any regulations on abortion clinics.

“In conclusion, unless and until judicially determined otherwise, I am of the opinion that the state has preempted the field of regulating and licensing abortion clinics, and therefore, municipalities are not authorized to adopt an ordinance regulating (other than reasonable zoning ordinances) or banning such clinics,” Smith wrote.

The next steps in the board’s plan to move forward with an abortion ban are unclear.