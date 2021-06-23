Trump to celebrate his ‘accomplishments’ at 4th of July weekend rally in Sarasota

Former president Donald Trump is hosting a 4th of July weekend party in Sarasota, complete with a MAGA rally and what is promised as a “huge” fireworks show.

“45 Fest,” to held at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds, is billed as a chance to “celebrate the accomplishments of his administration. It will feature food, musical performances and numerous speakers, capped by a speech by Trump at 8 p.m. The evening will end with fireworks, according to a news release from Trump’s Save America political action committee.

The event will be co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, which is chaired by state Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota.

President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election, but Trump never conceded the election and has repeatedly claimed, without proof, that he lost because of massive electoral fraud. Facebook and Twitter have banned Trump from their platforms because of his false statements about the election.

This past January, the U.S. House impeached Trump for the second time in response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate later acquitted Trump, after he left office.