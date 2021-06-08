Holmes Beach limits parking. So county denies city’s request for $283K in tourism taxes

Pointing to limits on street parking in Holmes Beach, the Manatee County Commission said it was unwilling to bend the rules and give the island municipality nearly $300,000 in tourism dollars.

Tuesday’s vote marks an escalation in the tension between county and city leaders who have clashed over a change to beach parking availability in Holmes Beach. Several commissioners said their decision was a direct response to the removal of hundreds of parking spaces.

“I’m going to vote for denial, and I don’t mind saying to the city of Holmes Beach that your actions have consequences,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

The board’s decision follows a contentious meeting between Van Ostenbridge and Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth on Monday. The officials clashed but agreed to open up a line of communication moving forward.

In a 5-2 vote, commissioners denied the city’s request for nearly $283,000 in tourism taxes. Commissioners James Satcher, Vanessa Baugh, Carol Whitmore, George Kruse and Van Ostenbridge voted against approving the funds, while Commissioners Reggie Bellamy and Misty Servia voted in support.

Tourism taxes, also known as bed taxes, are raised as fees paid by visitors who stay in short-term rentals or hotels in Manatee County. Those funds must be used within the county to improve tourism or attract visitors to the area.

The money would have been used to reimburse Holmes Beach for an erosion control seawall along Marina Drive. The reimbursement would have freed up Holmes Beach to spend money on bike lanes, sidewalks and landscaping.

“I thought we had a meeting of the minds and we were moving forward,” Titsworth said. “Unfortunately, after Commissioner Van Ostenbridge’s comments this morning, I don’t know that we’re on that path yet.”

But most commissioners said they couldn’t reward Holmes Beach with tourism dollars after city leaders made controversial changes to on-street parking near the beach.

Last summer, the Holmes Beach City Commission moved to restrict on-street parking in residential neighborhoods. They said homeowners have complained about island visitors who used the restroom in their yards, blocked their driveways and left trash in their streets.

There were 2,400 spaces in Holmes Beach, but after the changes, there are 1,906 parking spaces, but nearly 700 of them are reserved for Holmes Beach homeowners with parking permits.

In a recent interview with the Bradenton Herald, Titsworth said she supported the changes to keep island visitors from using neighborhoods as parking lots. She said she believes it’s the county’s responsibility to provide additional parking resources.

Commissioners argued that Holmes Beach’s request goes against the spirit of bed taxes, which are used to support tourism in Manatee County.

“This is a little fast and loose with the rules,” Satcher said.

“I don’t support the seawall. That’s not what tourism funds should be used for,” said Baugh, who also took issue with Holmes Beach’s lack of participation at Tuesday’s public meeting.

“I think it’s very disrespectful that someone isn’t here today. The mayor could’ve been here or a representative. I have been very disturbed with what happened to our commissioner and our county administrator,” she added, referring to Van Ostenbridge’s Monday meeting to discuss beach parking availability. “It was very disrespectful.”

Titsworth did not attend the meeting, but she sent an email to every commissioner Monday night asking them to reach out if they had questions about the request.

While their colleagues railed against Holmes Beach, other commissioners warned that their actions would not lead to collaboration between the county and the island city.

“I understand the parking situation, but I have to look at these as somewhat mutually exclusive. This is not a mob here. It’s not a shakedown,” said Kruse, who noted that Holmes Beach requested a smaller amount of money than other island municipalities while contributing the most money to the tourism tax fund. “These are consumption taxes that were based on the consumption of rooms in Holmes Beach.”

“The tone is almost like we’re declaring war against one another and that’s not the most progressive way for us to be,” Bellamy added.

Despite the vote to deny the seawall reimbursement, the board approved a separate motion by the same 5-2 vote to provide Holmes Beach with about $41,000 in funding for improvements at Grassy Point Park.

Several other tourism projects came before the board on Tuesday. Officials had no trouble approving those funding requests.

In Bradenton Beach, the county agreed to match the city’s $850,000 in order to repair, remodel and improve the City Pier at the end of Bridge Street. The pier upgrades include new finger docks that can accommodate 18 boats, “tourist-friendly” underwater cameras and the possibility of a docking site for a long-awaited water taxi.

“This project is exactly what we need. It’s exactly what the county needs,” Van Ostenbridge said, noting that the renovation will put more visitors on the island without adding traffic congestion. “You’re inviting people to access the island on a day trip. It’s a great way to welcome additional visitors to your city without a major impact on the residents.”

In the city of Anna Maria, the board also agreed to use $500,000 to turn a 1,800-square-foot space on the Anna Maria City Pier into the Mote Marine Education Outreach Center, which will be a free attraction for tourists and residents.

Mote Marine has agreed to maintain the facility every year with $444,000. The Bradenton Herald previously reported on the proposed center, which will include touch thanks, educational information and guided tours on Anna Maria Island.

“This will be advantageous to the county and the rest of Florida,” said Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy. “We look at it as a tremendous opportunity for us.”

The addition of a water taxi docking site on the Anna Maria City Pier makes the deal even sweeter, commissioners said.

“I think it’s one of the most exciting projects from an educational and a tourist standpoint,” said Servia.

“To think the water taxi might actually happen soon is exciting,” Baugh added.