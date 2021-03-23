New mini-aquarium at Anna Maria City Pier will highlight region’s marine environment

Anna Maria City Pier is already a destination for locals and tourists alike thanks to its picturesque views of Tampa Bay.

But the landmark may soon boast another allure — a mini-aquarium.

Officials with the city of Anna Maria and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota signed an agreement on Monday to move forward with the concept, which was pitched to city commissioners earlier this month.

Billed as a “marine science education and public outreach center,” the new attraction will fill an 1,800 square-foot space on the pier. Original plans called for a restaurant to open there but after several attempts proved fruitless, the idea of a science center quickly gained steam.

After it was unanimously approved by city commissioners, Mayor Dan Murphy praised the concept as a win for “the environment, economy and quality of life” in Anna Maria.

A budget of $555,600 has been proposed for design and installation of the science center, the bulk of which is expected to come from the Manatee County Tourist Development Council. Once funds are secured, the estimated build time is six months, according to Mote Marine.

Mote Marine has offered to pay the majority of annual operations costs, while Anna Maria will cover utilities.

“The restored Anna Maria Island City Pier presents an additional location where Mote can connect children and adults with our marine research, how they can interact and conserve the waters around Anna Maria, and tell the long history of the community’s relationship with the marine environment,” Mote Marine education vice president Aly Busse said in a prepared statement.

Mote Marine Laboratory and City of Anna Maria officials are moving forward with plans to covert the shell at the end of Anna Maria City Pier into a marine educational outreach center that would be open to the public. provided rendering

Anna Maria Island ecosystem on display

The proposed science center will take a deep dive into the marine ecosystem that surrounds Anna Maria Island, according to Mote Marine.

Exhibits will engage the senses with colorful displays of native fish (big and small), a touch tank with invertebrates like crabs, sea cucumbers and starfish and an exploration of underwater sounds.

Other educational exhibits will explore underwater environments, teach visitors to identify sport fish and introduce common tools used by marine scientists.

Regular live science programs are also part of the plan for the science center. Educators will dole out knowledge about marine plants and animals and offer practical tips such as “conservation-minded fishing practices,” according to Mote Marine.

The research institution already operates two such centers in the Florida Keys.