Politics & Government

Police arrest Parrish man caught on camera carrying Pelosi’s lectern during Capitol riot

Manatee

Parrish resident Adam Christian Johnson, the man captured in viral photo carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from House chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, has been arrested.

Johnson, 36, was booked into the Pinellas County jail on Friday night. According to jail records, he is being held is being held on a federal warrant.

The FBI was searching for Johnson, who was quickly identified on social media by local residents in the viral of him carrying the lectern during the mob violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Johnson is a stay-at-home-dad who lives with his wife and their five children in their Parrish home.

Before being deleted or taken down, Johnson’s social media accounts had posts that he was Washington, D.C., ahead of the riots and included disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and law enforcement who defended First Amendment protect rights.

Johnson was not among the suspects identified by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday as having been already charged in federal court for their alleged roles in the riot. Complaints had already been filed against others, but remained under seal.

Agents had spoken to local authorities as they searched for Johnson.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
