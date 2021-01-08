FBI searching for Parrish man who carried away lectern during U.S. Capitol riot

The FBI is searching for the Parrish man identified in a viral photo showing him carrying U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as he walked through the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riot by pro-Trump supporters.

Adam Christian Johnston, 36, was promptly identified on social media by many local residents on Wednesday, as the photo captured by chief Getty Images photographer Win McNamee quickly circulated on social media. Some also identified him in tips sent to the FBI.

Johnson was not among the 13 suspects identified by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday as having been already charged in federal court for their roles in the riot. Complaints have been filed against others, but those remain under seal.

On Friday, FBI special agents were following up on some local tips as part of their “all-hands-on-deck” effort across the country to investigate those responsible for the riot.

Allan Mestel, a photographer in Bradenton, was among those contacted by FBI agents in response to a tip. Mestel knows Johnson through a mutual association, he explained.

“I do know some details about his relationship and the problems they have had with his extreme right views, which has now come to a head,” Mestel said. “Once I saw the picture of him with Nancy Pelosi’s podium, I knew it was him.”

Agents asked about his associations with Johnson, as well as whether Mestel knew Johnson’s current whereabouts or who else may have traveled to Washington D.C. with him. Mestel and anyone with pictures or screenshots of Johnson’s social media posts, especially those taken during the riot at the Capitol, have been asked to submit those to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324). You can submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

“It was pretty clear that they were looking for him,” Mestel said.

It is not known whether Johnson has returned to the area, but Johnson had traveled to D.C. by car, according to an acquaintance.

“Make no mistake, our work here is not done,” said Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, during a press call on Friday afternoon. “Just because you left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out that you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol.”