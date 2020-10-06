Buchanan wins support for military training reform in wake of Bradenton soldier’s death

Congressional leaders are rallying to U.S. Rep Vern Buchanan’s call for military training reforms in the wake of the death of a Bradenton soldier last November.

Army Spc. Nicholas Panipinto was killed on Nov. 6 while test driving a Bradley Fighting Vehicle in South Korea.

Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, called for military training reforms in June, citing “disturbing revelations” in Panipinto’s death, as well as a congressional report that revealed the number of military personnel dying in training accidents were far outpacing those killed in action.

On Tuesday, Buchanan said his demand for reforms is gaining traction among key congressional leaders.

U.S. Senate Armed Services Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and House Armed Services ranking member Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, were both “extremely receptive,” Buchanan said in regards to proposed reforms aimed at preventing accidental military deaths.

Buchanan outlined “numerous failures” that ultimately contributed to Panipinto’s death.

Those factors include a lack of medical services, inoperable medivac helicopters and a lack of command oversight in Panipinto’s unit. The Bradenton soldier never should have been driving the vehicle in the first place.

Buchanan’s proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act is supported by Inhofe and Thornberry, who also supports Buchanan’s call for a full congressional hearing on ways to prevent further accidents.

Buchanan’s amendment would require the Pentagon to examine emergency medical response services and capabilities at U.S. military bases around the world.

The House and Senate currently have competing versions of the NDAA, but Buchanan said it would be “very likely” that his amendment will be successful inserted a reconciled version and passed into law by the end of the year.

“I’m thankful to Chairman Inhofe and Ranking Member Thornberry for their support for our service members and for their commitment to seeing this issued addressed,” Buchanan said. “No family deserves to face the pain and suffering that Nick’s family has faced.”

Buchanan said he appreciated the support of Inhofe and Thornberry, two members of Congress he has worked with closely over the years.