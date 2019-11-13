Community looks to welcome home fallen Bradenton soldier

An unknown author once wrote, “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

Community members hope to see a lot of American flags waving Wednesday evening as U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Panipinto, 20, arrives to his hometown in Bradenton after dying in a training accident in South Korea on Nov. 6.

The Manatee High School graduate joined the Army in 2018, becoming an infantryman and serving with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team out of Fort Hood, Texas. Panipinto’s unit was in South Korea training when his Bradley Fighting Vehicle overturned, killing him and injuring four other soldiers.

The family told reporters that Panipinto died doing what the loved to do, had a good heart, and was, “just a solid kid.”

Panipinto’s flag-draped casket will arrive at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday evening and a law enforcement and Patriot Guard Riders escort will bring him back to Bradenton’s Brown & Sons Funeral Home.

The exact time the escort will arrive in Bradenton is not known, but the Patriot Guard Riders are staging in Tampa at 5 p.m. Panipinto will cross the Green Bridge and then head west on Manatee Avenue West to 43rd Street West.

A good estimate to be in place along Manatee Avenue or near the bridge is after 7 p.m., though it could be later depending on the flight.

A candlelight vigil is also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Publix supermarket at 3913 Manatee Ave. W. as an unofficial gathering, but community members hope to see Manatee Avenue lined with American flags or signs welcoming home Bradenton’s fallen soldier.

Panipinto is expected to be laid to rest on Friday at the Sarasota National Cemetery, however, the cemetery’s website has the service scheduled at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20. Anyone wanting to pay their respects should call the cemetery for verification at 877-861-9840.

A memorial service for Panipinto also is being planned by his unit in South Korea on Friday.