Congressman Buchanan plans Bradenton ‘listening session.’ What do you want him to hear?

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan has planned a town hall for Bradenton-area residents to talk about red tide, social security and other topics important to those in attendance.

A town hall listening session will be held at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave W., Bradenton, at 12 p.m. Saturday, Buchanan announced.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and seating will be on a first-come first-served basis.

“I look forward to talking with people about the important issues facing us, including combating red tide, protecting social security and Medicare and strengthening veterans’ benefits,” Buchanan said in a prepared statement.

Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston is expected to be in attendance as a special guest.

This is the third town hall Buchanan has hosted this year. Previous events were held in Sarasota and Hillsborough counties.