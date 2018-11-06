Election night results from Anna Maria Island: Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach

Voters in two of three municipalities on Anna Maria Island had local election decisions on the general election ballot.

Contested races for city commission were decided in Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach. Additionally, voters decided a race for mayor in Holmes Beach and weighed in on proposed amendments and a referendum in Bradenton Beach.

In the City of Anna Maria, two city commission seats and the mayoral post were up for election, but no challengers filed to run against incumbent candidates. The incumbents automatically retained their posts.

Here are election results from around the island:

Beachgoers enjoy Manatee Public Beach in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island. Herald File Photo

Holmes Beach

City of Holmes Beach residents had three local items on the ballot. The city is the most populated on Anna Maria Island, with an estimated population of 4,261 as of 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Judy Titsworth has served three terms as a Holmes Beach City Commissioner and will now serve as mayor. Herald File Photo

Mayor: Judy Titsworth

Judy Titsworth received 1,575 votes, or about 79 percent, and will serve as the next mayor of the City of Holmes Beach.

Joshua Linney received 412 votes, or about 21 percent.

City commission: Kim Rash and Pat Morton

In Holmes Beach, three candidates vied for two seats on the city commission.

Kim Rash and Pat Morton received the most votes and won the two available seats on city commission. Rash received 1,120 votes, or about 36 percent, and Morton received 1,109 votes, or about 36 percent.

Don Purvis came in third with about 28 percent of the vote.

Charter review commission: Thomas W. Sean Murphy, David L. Zaccagnino, Nancy R. Deal, Claudia Carlson and Edward Upshaw

Eight candidates vied for five seats on the charter review commission.

Thomas W. Sean Murphy, David L. Zaccagnino, Nancy R. Deal, Claudia Carlson and Edward Upshaw received the votes needed to secure seats.

Johnny R. Rigney, Major G. Leckie and Jay Calhoun received the least amount of votes.

A juvenile green sea turtle is released back to the ocean off of Coquina Beach in the City of Bradenton Beach. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Bradenton Beach

Bradenton Beach residents had nine local items on the ballot.

The city is the least populated on Anna Maria Island with an estimated population of 1,269 as of 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

City commission: Ralph Cole and Marilyn Maro

In Bradenton Beach, four candidates vied for two seats on city commission.

Ralph Cole and Marilyn Maro received the votes needed to secure seats. Cole received 282 votes, or about 32 percent, and Maro received 242 votes, or about 28 percent.

John Metz and Tjet Martin lagged behind with about 22 percent and 19 percent of the vote, respectively.

City charter amendments

Bradenton Beach voters also weighed in on seven city charter amendments and a referendum. All eight items were approved by voters.

Amendment 1: Yes

Reinstatement of At-Large Voting for All Elected Officials including Mayor and Four Neighborhood Ward Commissioners

“Should the City amend its Charter to allow all voters in the City to vote for any elected official, reinstate the four neighborhood ward commissioner representatives, and require the City Commission to adopt and ordinance establishing four wards that are equal in population and that maintain the integrity of neighborhoods and communities of interest commencing in 2019 for at-large commission seats elected in odd numbered years and 2020 for seats elected in even numbered years?”

Amendment 2: Yes

Qualifications and Requirements to Hold Public Office

“Currently the City Charter does not require candidates for elective office to be electors and does not define nor establish specific residency criteria. Should the City revise its Charter to clarify residency and require candidates for elective office to be registered voters permanently residing in the City of Bradenton Beach?”

Amendment 3: Yes

Balanced Commission Form of Government

“While the governing body for the City consists of a mayor and four commissioners, the current City Charter does not expressly state the City’s form of government. Should the City amend its Charter to expressly provide for a “Balanced Commission Form of Government” with the mayor and commissioners all having equal legislative and executive powers?”

Amendment 4: Yes

City Commission Exclusive Power to Remove, Terminate or Suspend Appointed Officials

The current City Charter confers appointed official status on the City Clerk, City Treasurer, Chief of Police, Public Works Director, City Attorney, City Planner and Building Official whereby a majority of the City Commission shall have the power to remove, terminate or suspend them. Should the City amend its Charter to provide that the City Commission shall exclusively retain these powers?

Amendment 5: Yes

Clarifying, Renumbering and Reorganization of Articles Il and III of the City Charter

“Charter Article II, Municipal Organization and Officers, and Article lIl, Elections, both contain provisions for elected officials, qualifications for office, and election procedures. Should the City amend its Charter to clarify, renumber and reorganize these two articles?”

Amendment 6: Yes

Filling of Commission Vacancies

“Currently the City Charter provides for a Commission appointment process for all commission vacancies per Florida Statutes. Should the City revise its Charter ta provide an alternative process for vacancies longer than 6 months due to resignation under Section 99.072, Florida Statutes? The proposed process would provide that the Commission may temporarily fill this vacancy until the next general election, where a permanent successor would be elected for the balance of the term vacated.”

Amendment 7: Yes

Clarification of Title to Article IV, Ordinances

Currently in Article IV, Ordinances, the City Charter sets forth requirements for ordinances, referendums and initiatives. Should the City amend its Charter to clarify the title ta Article IV, Ordinances, by expressly stating in the title, Ordinances, Initiatives and Referendums?

Referendum: Yes

Rezone Katie Pierola Park from R-3 to PRA for use as a Public Recreation Area

“The City of Bradenton Beach’s Master Development Plan designates Katie Pierola Sunset Park as Park/Recreation/Open Space. The property is currently zoned R-3, Multi-Family Dwelling District, which does not allow a public park. May the City rezone Katie Pierola Park located at 2212 Gulf Drive North, from R-3 to PRA, Public Recreation Area District, which allows the property to be used as a public park and is a zone district consistent with the City’s Master plan?

Seagulls rest in the shade at Bayfront Park and Beach in Anna Maria. Herald File Photo

Anna Maria

Three incumbents ran unopposed for open posts in the City of Anna Maria’s government, automatically retaining their seats. Voters were not required to weigh in.

The City of Anna Maria is the second most populated city on Anna Maria Island, with an estimated population of 1,725 as of 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Dan Murphy ran unopposed and will serve a third term as mayor of the City of Anna Maria. Dan Murphy

Mayor: Dan Murphy

Incumbent Dan Murphy ran unopposed for a third term as mayor of the City of Anna Maria. Murphy will retain the office.

City commission: Brian Seymour and Amy Tripp

Incumbent Brian Seymour ran unopposed for city commission and will retain his seat. Amy Tripp, who was appointed in February to serve the remainder of a term vacated by Nancy Yetter, also ran unopposed and will retain her seat on city commission.