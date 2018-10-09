Future of Holmes Beach governing system at stake in November election

The city of Holmes Beach will have a new mayor when the Nov. 6 general election ends.
The only question is whether it will be long-time commissioner and Holmes Beach native Judy Holmes Titsworth, first elected in 2012, who is surrendering her commission seat for a mayoral run, or political newcomer Joshua Linney.
Current Mayor Bob Johnson did not run for re-election, but he leaves behind an issue he wanted to press when he first took office: To give up power and hire a city manager to run the city.
So now there is another election in Holmes Beach that has the island city abuzz.: The election for the charter review committee, which has the authority to push the city manager proposal to the voters in 2019. Currently there are eight candidates up for the five-member member board that could recommend that change, among others.
Many of the charter review committee candidates also were part of an unofficial committee that formed to make that very recommendation to the city commission earlier this year, which was voted down. If the recommendation is made and the voters agree next year, either Titsworth or Linney would then become more of a commission chairperson than a mayor with authority over department heads.
“I’ve wanted to stay out of that,” Titsworth said. “It is what it i, but if I’m going in, if elected, I’m going to do the job. If it comes to the vote and people decide, then my job will be to help with that transition, but I totally embrace our existing charter. I love the balance because there is not one person in control.”
Titsworth, 55, said that would change with a city manager, who would likely be hired in a national search by the commission, and would have full authority to hire and fire department heads without the commission’s input. There would be a good possibility those decisions would be made by a city manager who does not have a local grasp on the issues.
“Why would we want to give up all of this local knowledge we have in our department heads?” Titsworth said. “It should be a whole and unbiased look at the whole charter and not a sales pitch for a city manager.”
Linney said it isn’t his job — if elected — to decide one way or the other.
“I’m supporting the citizens’ right to decide whether they want a city manager,” Linney said. “It’s not my job to decide if there is one, but I do feel like it should be allowed for the citizens who are asking to make an official recommendation be heard.”
Linney did say he generally supports the city manager concept. Linney, 43, said he is running because he believes city officials don’t listen to the residents.
Titsworth said her first priority is to get city departments working more like a private business to improve efficiency.
“One of the biggest issues is the building department, and I want it to improve from the time it takes to get through site plan review and permitting,” Titsworth said. “I get a lot of complaints from people and being in the business, I think I can help support them to operate more effectively and efficiently and get away from the bureaucracy. I want a building department we can be proud of.”
Both candidates agree that dealing with sea level rise and preparing the city’s infrastructure for it, as well the impact of future storms, are high priorities. Protecting the city from a recent influx of Bert Harris lawsuits is another problem ever since the city implemented ordinances restricting the number of bedrooms in new houses in an attempt to get control of short-term rentals.
“A home used to be a home in our R2 district,” Titsworth said. “Now a house is just a commodity used for income so when homes are turned into commodities, neighborhoods are turned into economic zones.”
Linney doesn’t disagree, but said it’s just been another example of the city “reacting instead of being proactive,” which has led to the lawsuits.
Both candidates believe the campaigns have been relatively clean and honest. Linney did run into some controversy regarding his prior military service and he later said he misspoke on a number of issues, and revised his campaign profile.
“I think he’s run a clean campaign and I have no issues with him as far as how he’s treated me,” Titsworth said. “I just think he lacks the qualifications.”
Holmes Beach Commission
There are three candidates running for two open seats on the Holmes Beach Commission and the top two vote-getters on Nov. 6 will fill those seats.
They include incumbent Pat Morton and political newcomers Don Purvis, 43, and Kim Rash, who is 64.
Purvis owns a local real estate company on the island and manages some of the rental properties that are a touchy subject to island residents. However, Purvis said his properties are an example of how to be a good neighbor and believes he can bring that experience to help resolve a longstanding problem on the island.
“We have been very successful for several years with being able to properly communicate with people coming to stay in our homes that we manage,” Purvis said.
With a masters degree in education, a former teacher and head football coach, Purvis said he has the background to bring people together, “To actually see a tangible difference in the behavior of tourists while they are here. I’m used to getting people with a variety of backgrounds, talent and skills and get these people moving in one direction, toward the same goal.”
Rash said he’s running for office because a lot of people asked him to and it’s his intent to get spending under control.
“One of the issues is the runaway spending out here,” Rash said. “The budget has gone from $9.5 million to $16 million in six years and we need to reign in this wasteful spending.”
Rash agrees with Titsworth that the environment in Holmes Beach is not homeowner or business friendly from within the building department.
“A lot of people tell me they go to get a permit to replace a window and it takes four months,” he said. “If you are a resident, you need to have a fast track.”
Rash differs with Purvis on short term rentals and believes the city’s ordinance that has drawn several Bert Harris claims should remain and be fully enforced.
“They disturb the whole neighborhood and we need to be more proactive with the people who own them,” Rash said. “I like rental properties, but I’m a good neighbor and if I rent out a home, I give my neighbors my number and if you have a problem, call me. I am the voice for the residents. I have no affiliation with builders or realtors and I’m running because I believe I can make a difference.”
Morton did not return a phone call for comment. He was first elected to the city commission in 2003.
Bradenton Beach City Commission
Two incumbents and two challengers are vying for two seats on the Bradenton Beach City Commission. The top two vote-getters will be elected.
Incumbent Ralph Cole, 57, took office in 2016 in his first political run. The 39-year resident has raised his family in Bradenton Beach where he has been a business owner for 36 years.
Cole said, like his first race, he brings no personal agenda into seeking a second term.
“I’m well vested here,” Cole said. “I moved here because I like the little city and our system of government. People come here and try to make it more like where they are from and forget what drew them here.”
Cole said the city is on a good track, particularly with his time as chairman of the Community Redevelopment Agency. The city is nearing moving its electrical lines underground and installing a living shoreline at the Bridge Street Pier, which is typically designed as an artificial reef attracting sea life and creating its own ecosytem.
“It’s a little step in giving back to our environment,” Cole said. “But in the big picture, it will help and we need to put as much into our environment as we take from it.”
Incumbent Marilyn Maro also took office in 2016. Maro did not return a call for comment.
Tjet Martin, 56, unsuccessfully ran for the city commission a number of years ago, and said it was time to do it again due what she said is the city’s unnecessary spending and lack of oversight on projects.
“I really think there needs to be oversight for the city and that’s the biggest critical issue,” Martin said. “Some projects go into the book, get funded and there is no plan. How do you know much it will cost without a plan?”
Martin, a local business owner who was long-time member of the city’s Scenic Waves Committee, said the city also has raised taxes by 12 percent and that has to stop.
“I love my city and have always taken into account the city’s well being, not just my end of it,” Martin said. “I was on Scenic Waves when we got the Florida Waterfront designation. It was a lot of work and a lot of time and it’s time for a change.”
John Metz, 75, said he’s been involved in city activities for a long time and it was time to stop looking in from the outside. He is making his first run for office but has taken his law experience to serve on the city’s planning and zoning board.
“The issue for me, is putting Bradenton Beach citizens first,” Metz said. “I think the last couple of years the merchants have had the upper hand and it’s time the residents are taken care of. It’s their city and they should have a bigger say on what can be done. If you look at our CRA district, the money primarily being spent is on Bridge Street and the merchants around Bridge Street.”
The mayoral and city commission races in Anna Maria are unchallenged and the incumbents will retain office.
