4-year-old shoots himself in front of mom and sibling in car, Colorado officials say

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado said a 4-year-old shot and killed himself while his father was shopping at Maggie Farm’s, a marijuana dispensary.

A 4-year-old child accidentally shot and killed himself while waiting in a car with his mom and sibling, according to Colorado officials.

Manitou Springs police responded to a gunshot being fired Tuesday afternoon on Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Police said they discovered a 4-year-old child was in a car with his mother and younger sibling when he found a gun and fatally shot himself in the head.

The incident took place in a parking lot near Maggie’s Farm, a marijuana dispensary, while the child’s father was inside making purchases, CBS Denver reported, citing authorities.

The parents were arrested and charged with criminally negligent child abuse resulting in death, officials said. They were booked into the El Paso County Jail.

“This is a tragic investigation that not only affects the family of the victim, but it affects our community and our first responders,” sheriff’s office officials said. “We want to remind the community to be sure to talk to your children about guns, even if you do not own guns. If you own guns, gun safety must be taught to all those that are near the gun, the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up. All keys to the locks should be hidden.”