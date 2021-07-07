2 bodies found inside ‘mangled’ car that teen couple disappeared in, CA officials say

Two bodies and the car that teens Sophie Edwards and Ethan Manzano were driving was found under the Angeles Crest Highway, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. said. the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

Two bodies were found under the Angeles Crest Highway in California inside of a wrecked car — the same one a teenage couple was last seen in before they went missing, according to officials.

Authorities said they found the “mangled” car Tuesday amid a search for 19-year-old Ethan Manzano and 19-year-old Sophie Edwards, who vanished last week while in Angeles National Forest in Southern California, CBS Los Angeles reported. The bodies have not been confirmed to be Manzano and Edwards.

The car was found “1,000 feet over the edge of a mountain road,” according to NBC Los Angeles.

The couple was last seen July 1 in a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender with a California license plate number 6BFA756, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. They were near mile marker 51 of the highway.

Manzano was driving and has an “unknown mental health issue,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities are waiting for coroner’s officials to confirm the identities of the deceased, according to KTLA5.

But Manzano’s father said he is already assuming the worst, KTLA5 reported.

“I can’t believe I’m going to be burying my son,” Al Manzano said, according to the station. “He’s only 19.”

The couple’s belongings were also found amid the wreckage, officials said, according to ABC7.

Edwards is described as 5’3″ and weighing around 95 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt, baggy blue jeans, red Doc Martens boots and a black bandana in her hair.

Manzano is described as 5’5″ and weighing about 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt and dark jeans.