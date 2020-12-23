A safety recall for a tire that might have been made with a hole in the inner liner

Bridgestone, the parent company of Firestone, recalled about 1,923 Firestone Destination LE3 and Bridgestone Ecopia H/L 422 Plus tires in the U.S. and Canada earlier this month after finding a possible manufacturing boo-boo that can lead to crashes.

As stated in Bridgestone’s recall announcement, the tires “may have been manufactured with a small pinhole in the upper sidewall of the tire.”

That pinhole might have also been made in the tire’s inner liner. This can cause an air loss, which can turn into a loss of control if it’s not addressed. Along with better gas mileage, this is why tire pressure should be checked regularly, both visually and with a tire gauge.

Both the Firestone and the Bridgestone recalled tires are size 255/60R19 with press identification No. E07L. The Firestone Destinations were made from June 14 to July 18 with DOT date code Nos. 2420 to 2820. The Bridgestone Ecopias were made from July12 to Aug. 8 with DOT date code Nos. 2820 to 3120.

Bridgestone asks customers to find an authorized dealer at the BridgestoneTire.com or BridgestoneTire.ca websites to inspect the tires for identification numbers and, if they fall in the recall, replace them.