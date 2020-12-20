Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Food & Drink

Public health alert: A food imported from China carries a fake USDA inspection stamp

You might be skeptical about New Orleans-roasted chicken wings imported from China anyway. But a USDA public health alert says there’s a reason besides geographic-gastronomical incongruity to look askance at these 600 gram bags:

The USDA mark of inspection is a fake. False. Ersatz.

“The frozen chicken wings products are labeled with a false USDA mark of inspection bearing “P-40478”, an establishment number that does not exist,” the alert says.

“The problem was discovered when [Food Safety Inspection Service] received a consumer complaint reporting a product suspected of being illegally imported being sold at a location. After investigation, FSIS determined that the product was ineligible and misbranded with a false USDA mark of inspection.”

California company Di-Da Di-Da imported the wings from China.

Taste Newsletter

A weekly look at the local food and drink scene.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The bags have ““Chicken Arrived, Organic Chicken, New Orleans-Roasted Chicken Wings” and the best by date of 09/19/2021 in Mandarin Chinese. They went from one retail location to 20 in California, Oregon and Washington.

Consumers should double bag the wings to keep animals out of them, the USDA says, then throw them away.

Read Next

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service