‘Blood all over the floor.’ Coyote sneaks in pet door and kills dog, Calif. man says

A Southern California man discovered a gruesome scene inside his home Friday, KCAL reported.

“I turned the corner and walking into the kitchen, and there’s blood all over the floor in the kitchen,” said Scott Gooding of Buena Park, KABC reported.

A coyote, which had apparently slipped into his home through a pet door, mauled one dog and killed another, a 10-year-old Maltipoo named Sally, KCAL reported. A neighbor’s security video shows a pack of coyotes roaming the neighborhood at the time.

“When a coyote comes into my house, they’re now a threat,” Gooding said, KABC reported. His second dog, Murphy, required $2,200 in veterinary care.

In June, a coyote entered a San Dimas home through a sliding glass door left partly ajar and killed a Yorkshire terrier named Noah, KNBC reported.

“My husband walked in the room and started screaming, so we knew something horrible had happened,” said owner Naisi Vanthiel, according to the station. Coyotes also reportedly attacked two other dogs in San Dimas that night.

Coyote sightings and attacks are on the rise across Southern California, including the Inland Empire, The Mercury News reported.

“The coyotes are getting ridiculous,” said Hillside resident Donna Gardner, according to the publication. Experts aren’t sure whether the coyote population has grown but say it’s possible.

“If it has been a good year in terms of rain and vegetation, they will have larger litters,” said Ken Pellman, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, The Mercury News reported. “With all the rains, you might see more of them.”

“Keep pet food inside, keep water inside for your pet. Keep lids on trash cans,” said Aaron France, assistant manager for the city of Buena Park, KABC reported.

