Camper vanishes walking dog near Death Valley, officials say. Her son fears foul play

Sheryl Powell, 60, of Huntington Beach, California, vanished Friday while taking her dog for a bathroom break on a camping trip to the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest north of Death Valley, Inyo County officials say. Inyo County Sheriff's Office

Shortly after arriving in the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest with her husband on a camping trip Friday, Sheryl Powell took her 5-pound dog Miley for a walk, KTLA reported.

Powell, 60, of Huntington Beach, and Miley haven’t been seen since, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

A search for Powell by multiple agencies, including a California Highway Patrol helicopter with thermal imaging equipment, is now in its fourth day in the White Mountains north of Death Valley near the California-Nevada border, the Los Angeles Times reported.

But her son, Greg Powell, posted Saturday to Facebook complaining about the resources allocated to the search and expressing his fear that his mother had been abducted.

“The other issue is that in my mind there is a high likelihood of abduction which the police are refusing to acknowledge,” Greg Powell wrote.

He wrote that authorities are focused on the possibility that his mother got lost while hiking or chasing after Miley, which he dismissed as unlikely in the Facebook post.

“So far the criminal side of the investigation has focused on my dad and on my moms friends as suspects, both of which ideas are absurd,” Greg Powell wrote. “My parents have an extremely loving relationship and my dad (who has refused to leave the campsite) is on the verge of breakdown.”

He asked people to contribute to a GoFundMe to help pay for continuing the search. The account had raised $23,000 toward a $100,000 goal by Monday morning.

The money also may be used to hire a private investigator to look into the possibility of foul play, his sister, Farrah Powell, wrote on Facebook.

Sheryl Powell and her husband arrived Friday at Grandview Campground in the Inyo National Forest near Big Pine northeast of Fresno, the Orange County Register reported.

She took Miley, a Yorkshire terrier-poodle mix, on a bathroom break while her husband re-positioned their Jeep, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported.

But by the time Joseph Powell finished moving the vehicle about 5 minutes later, his wife and Miley had vanished, KNBC reported. He searched for them for about an hour before contacting authorities on a satellite phone at 2 p.m.

Described as “an experienced hiker,” Sheryl Powell stands 5’3” and weighs 120 pounds, the sheriff’s office reported. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple top. Miley had a red leash.

She had no food or water on her at the time of her disappearance, Greg Powell wrote on Facebook.

“My mom is the strongest and most incredible woman I know and I appreciate everyone’s support and time,” Farrah Powell wrote on Facebook, KTLA reported.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information on Sheryl Powell call 760-878-0383.

