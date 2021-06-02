Another lucky local. Lakewood Ranch man lands top prize in Guy Harvey lottery game

A Manatee County man has just landed a big one.

Robert Storo of Lakewood Ranch hooked the first top prize on a new Guy Harvey-themed scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Storo, 54, bought the fortunate ticket at the Publix store at 11205 E. S.R. 70, Bradenton.

The Guy Harvey $500,000 Florida Cash game costs $5 a ticket. Odds of winning any prize are 1-in-4.03, according to the Florida Lottery, while odds of winning a top prize are about 1-in-2.3 million. Five of six $500,000 top prizes now remain.

If the first cast is a bust, participants in the scratch-off game also get a second chance to reel in a prize. Non-winning Guy Harvey tickets can be entered into one of several drawings with the Florida Lottery’s “Trucks, Bucks, and Trips” promotion. Prizes include cash, Guy Harvey-edition pickup trucks and a Cayman Islands vacation for two that includes lunch and a gallery tour with Harvey.

Florida Lottery games continue to fund the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund and the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, including over $1 billion raised by scratch-off sales in 2019-20.