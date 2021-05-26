Palmetto woman scores top prize on Florida Lottery scratch-off

A lucky Manatee County woman has scored top prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Better yet, the surprise came only two weeks after her birthday, according to the Florida Lottery.

Tiniya Parker, 39, got lucky with the $2,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game. The game launched in June 2019 and costs $10 a ticket.

The Palmetto woman bought her winning ticket at a Speedy’s Food Mart, 415 57th Ave. E., Bradenton. The store will receive a $4,000 commission, according to the Florida Lottery.

Odds of winning something on the ticket were 1-in-3.38, while odds of winning top prize were 1-in-2,856,340. None of the nine top prizes originally offered for the game now remain, according to the Florida Lottery website.

Parker chose to claim her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.

Florida Lottery games and scratch-offs continue to fund the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund and the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.