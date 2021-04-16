‘I was in disbelief.’ Florida’s youngest Powerball winner just revealed his next plans

Powerball tickets AP

Sometimes it pays to play.

No one knows that better than Thomas Yi..

The Central Florida man is $235.4 million richer Friday after winning the Powerball jackpot on March 27, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Land O’ Lakes man, at 23, is the youngest winner in Florida Lottery history to win the Powerball.

He bought the lucky ticket at a Publix in Lutz. The retailer will receive a $95,000 bonus commission for selling it. The numbers were 6-14-38-39-65 with Powerball 6.

Three cheers for Thomas Yi from #LandOLakes who just became Florida’s 15th POWERBALL jackpot winner! Click here to see the rest of his story and comment below to congratulate Thomas! https://t.co/XFX3tBF06S pic.twitter.com/cNYM7X3BL7 — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) April 15, 2021

“Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked,” Yi told the Florida Lottery. “The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing.”

YI chose to take his hefty prize in a one-time, lump-sum payment. The check is for $160,038,447.27.

Despite his new millionaire status, the young man said he will continue his education, pursuing a career in business or medicine.

The next Powerball drawing, broadcast live from the Tallahassee headquarters, is 10:59 p.m. Saturday, with an estimated $79 million payout.

Florida is among the top-selling Powerball states in the country, with more than 102 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.1 billion in prizes, including 15 jackpot winners.

Florida was also one of the three states nationally to have a winner share in the world record-setting $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016.