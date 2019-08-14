Traffic
Multi-vehicle accident on I-75 brings traffic in Manatee County to a crawl
Traffic on I75 near S.R. 70 in Manatee County
What is being described as a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 is adding to all of the traffic woes on Wednesday following heavy downpours throughout the area.
Florida 511 reported all northbound lanes were blocked as of noon Wednesday, near the State Road 70 ramp, but the left and center lanes have since reopened.
Florida 511 reported that the accident scene was clear by 12:20, but residual traffic is expected. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as long as possible until traffic resumes normally.
