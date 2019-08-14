Traffic

Multi-vehicle accident on I-75 brings traffic in Manatee County to a crawl

Traffic on I75 near S.R. 70 in Manatee County

Traffic on I75 near S.R. 70 in Manatee County according to FDOT and Smarttrafficinfo.org By
Up Next
Traffic on I75 near S.R. 70 in Manatee County according to FDOT and Smarttrafficinfo.org By
Manatee

What is being described as a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 is adding to all of the traffic woes on Wednesday following heavy downpours throughout the area.

Florida 511 reported all northbound lanes were blocked as of noon Wednesday, near the State Road 70 ramp, but the left and center lanes have since reopened.

Florida 511 reported that the accident scene was clear by 12:20, but residual traffic is expected. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as long as possible until traffic resumes normally.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  