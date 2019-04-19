Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens to traffic after storms, high winds, FHP troopers say

Sunshine Skyway at sunrise Sunshine Skyway at sunrise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sunshine Skyway at sunrise.

All lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have been reopened by the Florida Highway Patrol as of about 6:09 p.m. Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers closed the bridge around 12:05 p.m. due to a severe weather event that caused high winds and unsafe conditions for traveling over the bridge that connects Manatee and Pinellas counties.

Wind gusts at the peak of the bridge reached speeds of up to 60 mph, officials said. Manatee County was also under a tornado watch until 4 p.m.

Drivers are asked to remain cautious while driving over the bridge.