Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed because of high winds, weather

Sunshine Skyway at sunrise

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is temporarily closed Friday as high winds whip through the Tampa Bay and Manatee County area.

Florida Highway Patrol announced the Bridge was closed to traffic as of 12:05 p.m. because of high winds and severe weather.

The National Weather Service predicted winds of 25 to 29 mph with possible gusts as high as 44 mph Friday. Meteorologists also called for showers and thunderstorms in the area, with possible rainfall of between a half and three-quarters of an inch.

Troopers will announce when the Skyway Bridge is reopened.





Manatee County is under a tornado watch until 4 p.m.