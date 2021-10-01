Bradenton’s Blake Medical Center names new CEO and president

Steve Nierman has been named CEO and president of Blake Medical Center.

Dr. Ravi Chari, president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division, and Trudy Moon, chairwoman of the Blake Medical Center Board of Trustees, made the announcement this week. The appointment was effective Monday.

“Steve brings to the Blake Medical Center team a stellar track record in market leadership, service excellence, quality focus, and community engagement,” Chari said. “I am confident our talented team of caregivers, physicians and community leaders will be well supported as we continue to move the hospital forward to meet the needs of one of Florida’s fastest growing areas.”

Nierman and his wife, Angie, will be relocating to the Bradenton area. Their child, coincidentally named Blake, is a freshman at Valencia College in Orlando.

Most recently, Nierman was president of Winter Haven Hospital and the Polk Market-Lead for BayCare Health System. Previously, he was president of BayCare’s South Florida Baptist Hospital, and before that, held CEO positions at Spring Hill Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Tampa.

He began his civilian healthcare career in managed care after he achieved the rank of major in his military career. Nierman earned a BS in Engineering Math & Science from the Air Force Academy, a masters in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a masters of business administration from Xavier University.

Blake’s previous CEO, Randy Currin, retired in July.

The Blake CEO appointment is the second in recent months for a Bradenton area hospital. Manatee Memorial Hospital recently named Tom R. McDougal Jr. CEO, replacing Kevin DiLallo.

Blake Medical Center, located at 2020 59th St. W., is a 383-bed, Level II Trauma Center and one of only six designated burn center programs in the state.

Blake Medical Center broke ground in April on a hospital expansion that will add four new operating rooms and 11 post-anesthesia bays. The project also will expand and upgrade existing surgical support space, and expand the intensive care unit to 43 beds, an increase of six.