Health care is in his blood: Meet the new Manatee Memorial CEO Tom McDougal

It’s not every day that Manatee Memorial Hospital gets a new CEO.

During his 11 years in that role, Kevin DiLallo became deeply embedded in the Bradenton community.

He worked with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation, Tidewell Hospice and the Boys Girls Clubs of Manatee County. DiLallo’s position became available earlier this year when he was promoted to group vice president of the Florida Region for UHS Inc.

So, when Tom R. McDougal Jr. was recently named CEO, it was only reasonable to think that the community and hospital staff might want to learn more about him.

In a recent Zoom interview with the Herald, McDougal, 52, shared some information about his life that might not show up on a resume.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

His father was also a health-care administrator. McDougal, who was born in Birmingham, Alabama, grew up in a number of places as his father’s career took the family around the United States. He attended high school in Centerville, Ohio, and Montgomery, Alabama.

Tom McDougal’s first day on the job as CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital was Aug. 23, 2021. provided photo

“When I went to college, I started in the pre-pharmacy program. The summer after my freshman year I stumbled onto an internship program in Birmingham. In my second year, I changed my major to business. I would say I didn’t know what I wanted to do until I had that internship. My father never pushed me, or discouraged me from going into health-care administration,” he said.

McDougal went on to earn a doctorate in health-care administration, a master’s degree in health administration and a master’s degree in business administration, all from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He received a bachelor’s in business administration from Samford University.

“There are a lot of health-care people in my family. My wife, Wendy, is a nurse. My sister is a nurse and my brother-in-law is a general surgeon,” he said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

McDougal first served as a hospital CEO at age 27, and most recently was CEO of Merit Health Biloxi in Mississippi.

“I have been extremely fortunate to get to do something I love to do. I feel that I am at the prime of my career and fortunate to be at Manatee Memorial Hospital,” he said.

“Last year during the pandemic, when the media and the public started calling health-care workers heroes, I thought that was fantastic. Those of us in health care already knew they were heroes. The pandemic will transform us for a long time to come. Although hospitals are super safe, a lot of fear has built up over the past 18 months,” he said.

Tom McDougal, left, has been getting to know the staff at Manatee Memorial Hospital since starting work there Aug. 23. He is shown with registered nurse Victor Tirado. provided photo

Through the pandemic, the health-care community has learned about its resiliency, has learned to be better problem solvers, and to have a greater appreciation for team work -- that everyone at a hospital is equally important, he said.

His proudest moment in the health-care business came last year when Hurricane Zeta hit the Yucatan and then curved north to New Orleans and Biloxi. The staff at his hospital had to contend not only with a pandemic, but a hurricane, and a spin-off tornado that damaged the hospital

“I was so proud of the team. They never faltered. When things went from bad to worse, we never hesitated or slowed down. Everybody was safe and the building held,” he said.

Tom McDougal is comfortable as a hospital CEO or as an official on a high school football field. provided photo

His goals at Manatee Memorial Hospital? To achieve excellence, to become a leading regional health-care provider.

But he notes that he is only into his third week as CEO, and doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“I am impressed with the work of Kevin DiLallo and the team he has put together. I will focus on building on Kevin’s legacy,” McDougal said.

Among his mentors and role mentors are his father, and his work ethic. From his dad, he learned to work hard, have an impact every day, and have fun while doing it.

Also having a lasting impact on his career was Chuck Beamon, his first boss out of college, who gave him the opportunity to be a hospital CEO at age 27.

And then there was David Miller, his boss for 12 years, who inspired those around him to do their very best every day.

“My version of relaxation is being busy. That’s when I am happiest,” McDougal said.

He likes to start his day with a good sweat, running three days a week, and lifting weights three days a week.

Away from the job, he likes Southeastern Conference football, especially the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he likes to ride his motorcycle. He has had a Harley since 2004.

And there is more.

“I am a high school football referee, but I have had to take a few years off because of COVID-19,” he said.

“I got very attached to Friday night lights when my son was playing high school football, and my daughter was a cheerleader,” he said.

He and Wendy are buying a house in Manatee County and hope to close next week.

“We love Bradenton. It’s an amazing community. I am impressed with the community — just exceptional people,” he said. “My wife and I are excited about water life, having a boat and getting involved in the community.”