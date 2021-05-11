Manatee Memorial CEO promoted, leaving vacancy after serving Bradenton area 11 years

The group vice president for Manatee Healthcare System, overseeing operations at Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center since 2010, has been promoted to group vice president of the Florida Region for UHS Inc.

Kevin DiLallo’s promotion leaves the CEO position open at Manatee Memorial.

“We are looking forward to bringing on a new MMH CEO to carry on with the successful legacy that Kevin has led over the years. Kevin will assist with the on-boarding of a new CEO, as we conduct a national search for his replacement.,” the hospital said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

DiLallo announced the change to hospital staff Tuesday:

“It is with sadness and gratitude that I announce I will be taking on a new role with UHS as Group Vice President, Florida Region, overseeing Manatee Memorial Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Wellington Regional Medical Center and a newly developed hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

“I will be relocating to the east coast of Florida in the next few months. It has been my honor, and I have been blessed, to serve as CEO and Group VP for the Manatee Healthcare System for the last 11 years. No words will capture how significant a part of my and my family’s life the community of Manatee County and the Healthcare System has been. I have the deepest gratitude to so many people who have supported Jo-Ann and I along the way. The Manatee Healthcare System has left such an indelible mark on our life,” he said.

1/24/2020--Kevin DiLallo, CEO of Manatee Healthcare System, left, talks to economist Hank Fishkind in 2020 at Manatee Technical College. Fishkind had just presented his economic forecast to the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. Bradenton Herald file photo

DiLallo replaced Moody Chisholm, who left Manatee Memorial after 3 1/2 years to become president and CEO of St. Vincent HealthCare in Jacksonville.

His most challenging year would have to be the pandemic year of 2020 when hospital workers were under tremendous pressure because of the unknowns about the disease and hospital beds filled.

Another challenging year was 2017 when Hurricane Irma forced the evacuation of Manatee Memorial.

Also in 2017, DiLallo served as chairman of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, when Bob Bartz, the chamber’s long-time CEO and president, died. DiLallo was also active with the Economic Development Corporation, Tidewell Hospice and the Boys Girls Clubs of Manatee County

Manatee Memorial’s parent company, Universal Health Services Inc., has launched a recruiting effort to replace DiLallo.

“UHS is currently recruiting for our CEO at Manatee Memorial Hospital (Bradenton, FL). Manatee Memorial Hospital, a 319-bed Joint Commission-accredited facility, has served the communities of Manatee, Sarasota and surrounding counties for more than 60 years. Patients have access to more than 500 physicians, in addition to associates and consultants, within a broad range of specialties,” the company said in part on the Indeed web page.