Construction aims to fix crowding at Lakewood Ranch High and flooding at Palmetto High

06/23/21-- Construction on the new Sugg Middle School began last April. The $57.1 million venture is one of several big projects currently taking place in the Manatee County School district. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Public schools in Manatee County are buzzing with construction, adding more capacity to Lakewood Ranch High, addressing flooding problems at Palmetto High and securing every public school with new fences.

And according to a recent update, the school district is on schedule and budget for projects the Bradenton Herald reported on earlier this year. That includes the renovation and expansion of both Braden River Middle and Witt Elementary schools, along with the replacement of Sugg Middle School.

“I know a few of these projects we really kind of wrestled with back and forth on this board,” Charlie Kennedy, the School Board chair, said during Tuesday’s meeting. “But we finally got there and we’re on the way for the sake of our students and staff.”

During the same meeting, board members approved a $4 million project — with $2 million coming from the Florida Legislature — to build a firing range and driving facility in Myakka City.

The new training grounds will serve law enforcement students at Manatee Technical College, along with sheriff’s deputies and police officers throughout the county.

District leaders also have several multimillion-dollar projects in the pipeline. Local schools will be renovated, expanded or replaced after the current construction projects come to an end.

Lakewood Ranch High School

Lakewood Ranch High has long been over capacity.

While the school has permanent capacity for approximately 1,700 students, about 2,400 were enrolled over the last several years, creating the need for portable classrooms.

With a project budget of $16.5 million, the school district plans to build a two-story addition at the campus, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. That addition will house 20 new classrooms for hundreds of students, according to project documents.

The School Board approved contracts with two partners — Hepner Architects and Ajax Building Company — on May 25.

Palmetto High School

In an interview last year, one student described Palmetto High as a “water park” where students got wet shoes on the walk from one class to another.

Board members learned in January 2020 that a fix would involve several steps and tens of millions of dollars. After several small projects to combat the flooding, next steps include the construction of a two-story building to replace several low-lying buildings.

The advertised budget is $29 million and, according to the project schedule, Manatee plans to negotiate with possible architects and construction managers next month.

Before moving forward with the project, Manatee leaders will also have to submit a “Castaldi analysis” to the Florida Department of Education, requesting approval to bulldoze the low-lying buildings.

“The site on which Palmetto High School is located was acquired in 1952 and is approximately 59 acres in size,” project documents state. “Numerous campus modifications have occurred over the past 68 years under constantly changing codes resulting in intermittent campus-wide flooding.”

Building a new facility on higher ground is the latest project to fix Palmetto High’s flooding problem. On June 9, 2020, the School Board approved an $879,000 agreement with Gilbane Building Company, making way for several drainage improvements.

The company set out to “regrade slopes, lower the drainage inlets and re-sod 12 courtyard areas,” among other adjustments.

Projects for the future

The school district had security fences installed at nearly two dozen elementary, middle and high schools by the end of December 2020. The second phase, which includes more than 30 district buildings, is expected to wrap up by January 2022.

And according to a presentation made at Tuesday’s school board meeting, the district is planning a host of big projects over the next several years.

The timeline for those projects was not included in the presentation.

Buffalo Creek Middle: The $12 million budget includes a new wing for eight to 10 classrooms, along with a new media center. The architect is Zyscovich Inc. and the construction manager is Skanska USA Building.

The $12 million budget includes a new wing for eight to 10 classrooms, along with a new media center. The architect is Zyscovich Inc. and the construction manager is Skanska USA Building. Tara Elementary: The $27.5 million budget includes a renovation of the entire school, and the construction of a four-classroom wing. Depending on the outcome of a Castaldi analysis, the school may be completely rebuilt. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined as of Tuesday.

The $27.5 million budget includes a renovation of the entire school, and the construction of a four-classroom wing. Depending on the outcome of a Castaldi analysis, the school may be completely rebuilt. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined as of Tuesday. Blackburn Elementary: A nearly $24.4 million budget will help to replace older buildings and to reduce student stations by 600. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined.

A nearly $24.4 million budget will help to replace older buildings and to reduce student stations by 600. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined. Haile Middle: A budget of more than $36.1 million will go toward renovating the entire school and adding a 10-classroom wing. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined.

A budget of more than $36.1 million will go toward renovating the entire school and adding a 10-classroom wing. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined. Freedom Elementary: The $3.9 million budget includes an eight-classroom wing and a covered walkway. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined.

The $3.9 million budget includes an eight-classroom wing and a covered walkway. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined. Oneco Elementary: With a budget of $28.3 million, the district plans to renovate or replace the entire campus, and to replace side-by-side portables with a new building. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined.

With a budget of $28.3 million, the district plans to renovate or replace the entire campus, and to replace side-by-side portables with a new building. An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined. Southeast High School: A budget of more than $13.2 million will help to replace the existing track with a rubberized track, and to replace the science building “with services to ensure it integrates with the campus.” An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined.

A budget of more than $13.2 million will help to replace the existing track with a rubberized track, and to replace the science building “with services to ensure it integrates with the campus.” An architect and construction manager had yet to be determined. MTC: The college’s main campus on State Road 70 will include a new two-story building for adult education classrooms, labs, restrooms and a testing center. The architect was listed as Fawley Bryant, while the budget and construction manager had yet to be determined.