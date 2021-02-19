Big construction projects planned for Manatee schools. One campus will be rebuilt

A slide from the School District of Manatee County’s construction presentation, which is scheduled to go before the school board on Tuesday evening.

More than $106 million in construction will move forward at three Manatee County schools in the coming months. The massive projects will continue in spite of some equally large obstacles, including the recent departure of Manatee’s construction director.

The school district’s largest project — the complete reconstruction of W.D. Sugg Middle School — is expected to begin in April. Large-scale renovations at Braden River Middle are scheduled to start the same month, while the renovations at Witt Elementary School are expected to wrap up in August.

Even if there weren’t a global pandemic that required much of the district’s time and energy, multimillion-dollar construction projects are a mammoth undertaking. And the upcoming projects were further complicated by a recent staff change.

Jane Dreger, the head of construction for approximately two decades, officially resigned last week. Dreger will take her experience and credentials to Sarasota County Public Schools and lead their construction department, according to Jody Dumas, an assistant superintendent in Sarasota.

“Not only does she have the skill set, but she is just an awesome leader and going to be a great part of our team,” he said at a recent Sarasota school board meeting. “We are excited to get her.”

Manatee plans to advertise a job description and search for a new construction director in March. For now, Deputy Superintendent Doug Wagner and the district’s construction staff are taking on the added responsibilities.

Wagner will update the school board on Manatee’s construction projects during Tuesday’s meeting, scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at the School Support Center. His presentation includes the budgets, timelines and features of each project.

W.D. Sugg Middle School

With a budget of $57.1 million, the Sugg Middle School project is by far the largest on Tuesday’s presentation.

The plan is to build a two-story building on the school’s existing campus in Bradenton, near the corner of 59th Street West and 38th Avenue West. Students will continue learning at the existing building as their new school is constructed nearby.

Crews will then demolish the existing building, first opened in 1974, after the new Sugg Middle School is completed. The project includes traffic improvements on campus, along with modern classroom technology and security systems.

The plans for Sugg Middle School, including its brick exterior, were inspired by the design for Dr. Mona Jain Middle School, which opened in August 2019.

Construction is expected to begin in April, followed by completion of the new school in December 2022 and final completion of the entire project by July 2023, according to the board presentation.

Braden River Middle School

With a project budget of $26 million, Braden River Middle will soon be expanded and fully renovated.

First built in 1991, the school was upgraded with new technology in 1998, followed by new chillers and HVAC upgrades in 2008, according to construction documents.

“In 2009, interior and exterior walls were repainted, sealants replaced and walkways covers were repaired” the report continues. “Water intrusion repairs are being completed as necessary.”

The current project includes a new six-classroom wing, along with campus-wide heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) renovations. Fresh lighting, fire alarms, phone systems and ceilings are also planned.

The restrooms in several buildings will be renovated, and many of the same buildings will be re-roofed. The front office and media center will be reconfigured for “efficiency and security,” while the cafeteria will be expanded and the science labs improved, according to project documents.

Construction is scheduled to begin in April and finish in August 2022.

Witt Elementary School

The decision to expand and renovate Witt Elementary followed a lengthy debate in November 2019. At that time, school board members argued over whether the campus should be renovated or demolished and rebuilt.

Parents described leaky roofs and mold in their plea for action. Ultimately, after considering the hefty price tag that comes with building a new school, the board voted in favor of a campus-wide renovation.

Construction began in June 2019 and the project is now 72 percent complete, according to the upcoming board presentation.

With a budget of $23.4 million, the project includes a new classroom building, along with new lighting, paint, ductwork and ceilings.

The school district also plans to cover the buildings at Witt Elementary School with new metal roofing, to expand the school’s cafeteria, and to upgrade bathrooms throughout the campus.

The project at Witt Elementary is expected to finish in August — ahead of schedule.

To watch Tuesday’s school board meeting, including the planned construction update, tune in to Spectrum Channel 646 or Frontier Channel 31 at 5:45 p.m. Meetings are also broadcast live on the Manatee Schools Television Website, mstv.us.

To submit a public comment in advance, email public_comment@manateeschools.net.