Manatee has expanded audience capacity at high school graduations. More tickets coming

The allowed audience for Manatee County high school graduation ceremonies has been doubled, giving students and families access to extra tickets.

According to the School District of Manatee County, the attendance limit has increased from 2,500 to 5,000 at the five graduation ceremonies set to take place at LECOM Park. A similar increase in audience capacity is expected at Manatee High School’s graduation ceremony as well.

The expanded audience means that more tickets will be available for the friends and families of graduating seniors. A school district spokesperson said the number of extra tickets depends on which school a student attends. Parents and students will receive more information from their schools on Monday, the district said.

“We are extremely happy for our graduates and their families. We thank LECOM Park for working with us and for allowing us to celebrate the Class of 2021 in style at their stadium,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders. “We are also glad that additional family members will be able to attend the graduation ceremony at Manatee High’s football stadium, which has been a long-standing tradition.”

The district’s graduation expansion follows relaxed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing fully vaccinated people to attend large outdoor gatherings without masks. In recent weeks, students at Manatee High staged a walkout to protest the ticket restriction.

Earlier this year, the school district announced a two-ticket limit before expanding the graduation ceremony to four tickets per student in April. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced high school graduations to be postponed for about two months.

