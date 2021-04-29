Manatee School District announces more graduation tickets for high school seniors

High school seniors were forced to choose between parents, grandparents and other loved ones after the Manatee County School District announced a two-ticket limit for each student at this year’s graduation ceremonies — a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, their decision just became a little easier with a new agreement between the district and the venue, LECOM Park. Graduating seniors will now receive four guest tickets instead of two, district spokesman Mike Barber confirmed on Thursday morning.

The ticket limit frustrated Manatee County students and families after it was announced in early March. Students at Manatee High School even staged a walkout and launched a petition for more tickets.

But the limits — a precaution meant to promote social distancing — were instituted by LECOM Park, not the school district, according to Willie Clark, Manatee’s executive director of secondary schools. Addressing the school board on March 9, Clark vowed to negotiate with the venue and work toward four guest tickets per graduate.

Now, with the availability of three COVID-19 vaccines and evolving safety guidelines, both parties feel a fun and safe graduation can take place at the outdoor venue, Barber said.

Chloe Forestier, a senior at Manatee High School and the creator of last month’s petition, said students were scrambling to buy spare tickets from each other before the announcement. The bump to four tickets was a relief for many.

“It took awhile and no one thought it was going to happen, but I’m really happy it ended this way,” Forestier said. “I think everyone is going to be excited. I know I’m really excited that my family can be there.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available