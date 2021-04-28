COVID infections in Manatee now total 37,900. State reports more than 5,000 new cases

More than 100 new coronavirus infections were reported in Manatee County on Wednesday. They were among the 5,178 new cases reported across the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The 102 new reported infections raise the county’s total to 37,900.

Statewide, there have been 2,222,546 people who have contracted the coronavirus.

The deaths of 72 residents and four non-residents from COVID-19 were also reported on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 35,030 residents and 692 non-residents killed by COVID-19.

In Manatee County, there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday. The official death toll of residents killed remains at 660.

Hospitalizations have declined this week statewide but remain 16% higher than on April 1. On Wednesday, there were 3,299 people admitted to hospitals across Florida with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis or reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations saw a decline on Wednesday compared to the previous day, but still remained 57% higher than on April 1. On Wednesday, there were 36 admitted to local hospitals because of COVID-19.

Manatee County’s three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 70 available beds on Wednesday, including 11 ICU beds.

Meanwhile, about 41% of the county’s residents, or 167,067 people, have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the FDOH’s daily vaccine reports. About 29% of Manatee residents have been fully inoculated.

Across Florida, about 40% of residents, or 8,684,024 people, have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 28% of the state’s residents have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 32,191 to 32,273. The death toll rose from 809 to 811.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,270 to 4,275. The death toll remained at 92.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,083 to 3,097. The death toll remained at 42.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 133,855 to 134,284. The death toll remained at 1,682 to 1,694.





Pinellas County cases increased from 78,241 to 78,420. The death toll remained at 1,596 to 1,598.



