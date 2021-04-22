COVID is shaping college graduations in Manatee and Sarasota. Here are their plans

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to shape the way colleges operate in Manatee and Sarasota counties. With graduation just weeks away, students are gearing up for virtual, drive-thru and modified in-person ceremonies.

More than 159,000 Manatee County residents — or about 39% of the population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday afternoon. While the vaccination efforts were cause for some much-needed optimism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommended safety precautions for everyone in public spaces.

“All people, regardless of vaccination status, should adhere to current guidance to avoid medium- or large-sized in-person gatherings and to follow any applicable local guidance restricting the size of gatherings,” the CDC reported. “If they choose to participate, fully vaccinated people should continue to adhere to prevention measures that reduce spread, including wearing a well-fitted mask, maintaining physical distance from others, and washing hands frequently.”

All ceremonies planned in Manatee and Sarasota counties include COVID-inspired safety measures, especially the handful of in-person events planned for next month.

Here’s what we know about upcoming graduation ceremonies in the area:

University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee

Where: In-person graduations at Tropicana Field, One Tropicana Dr. in St. Petersburg. The commencement ceremonies are for students from all three USF campuses.

When: Two ceremonies are scheduled for May 8.

Restrictions: Face coverings are required and each graduate is limited to two guests. Citing the need to avoid transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, USF also announced that students will not cross the stage “but will have their name announced and will be given a moment of individual recognition at their seat.”

Comments: “As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our decisions are guided by medical experts and public health data, with the health and safety of our community as our priority,” USF President Steven Currall said in a message to the university community.

“Some students and families are not yet comfortable traveling or attending in-person commencement,” he continued. “For spring 2021 graduates who choose not to attend this May’s ceremonies, we will welcome you back for our makeup in-person ceremonies being planned for later this year to honor our spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates.”

State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota

Where: The college will hold a drive-thru ceremony at its campus in Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W.

When: May 7 at 2 p.m.

Restrictions: Each graduate will receive one ticket per vehicle. The tickets are needed to enter and participate in the event. “We will take proper safety precautions and practice social distancing,” SCF said on its website. “Everyone is required to wear a mask and graduates should remain in their vehicles at all times.”

Livestream: To listen via Sarasota Community Radio, visit WSLR.org or tune into 96.5 FM. SCF will also host a video stream on its Facebook page, Facebook.com/StateCollegeofFlorida.

Comments: “We encourage students, family and friends to call our dedicated SCF Graduation Hotline at 941-752-5330 in advance to share congratulations and words of wisdom that will be posted on our social media accounts.”

Ringling College of Art and Design

Where: The college will upload a prerecorded commencement video to its website, ringling.edu, along with a virtual “social wall” where students can upload celebratory pictures in the week before and after Ringling’s video is launched.

When: Friends and family will have access to the video when it launches at 3:30 p.m. on May 13.

Details: Students had a chance to submit photos and statements for the commencement video, giving it a personal touch. Ringling also plans to send every graduate a package in the mail, including gifts, commencement programs and regalia for those who ordered caps, gowns and tassels.

Comments: “As you complete your semester’s work and look toward your future, I encourage you to take time to reflect upon your accomplishments and remember those special people who have contributed to your success,” Tammy Walsh, vice president for Student Life and dean of students, said in a recent message to graduates. “You have worked hard to get to this point; enjoy the moment.”

New College of Florida

Where: The college will hold an in-person graduation at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.

When: May 21 at 10 a.m.

Restrictions: “Graduation tickets will be distributed in ‘pods’ to support physical distancing between groups,” New College said on its website. “Please refrain from moving to other seats or joining other groups.” The college also said that social distancing and face masks would be required in the stadium and its parking lots. Neck gaiters and masks with valves will not be allowed.

Livestream: New College will livestream the event. More information was forthcoming as of Wednesday.

Comments: “Each graduate will receive four tickets,” the college website states. “We are hoping to release additional tickets once we have a better idea as to how many graduates will be attending the in-person ceremony.”

Manatee Technical College

Where: MTC will prerecord a graduation ceremony for all of its Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and GED graduates. The video will appear on the college’s Facebook page, facebook.com/manateetechnicalcollege.

When: The video is expected to go online at 6 p.m. on June 30.

Comments: “Each graduate’s name will be scrolled during the ceremony. Family and friends can share their excitement with their graduate in the (Facebook) comments during and after the ceremony,” Maura Howl, the supervisor of communications and grants management, said in an email to the Bradenton Herald.