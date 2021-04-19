Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: 55 new cases, no new deaths. Positivity rate is up

Another 55 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 4,237 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 32 more residents and one additional non-resident from COVID-19. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,142 people, including 671 non-residents.

Over the past week, Florida has recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases and third-most deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported for Manatee County on Monday, where the COVID-19 death toll remained at 652 residents.

Local test positivity rates for the novel coronavirus continue to trend upward.

Over thepast week, an average of 7.3% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.8% the week prior and 6.5% a month ago.

Over 159,000 Manatee County residents, or about 39% of the population, have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19, according to the state health department. And over 97,000 residents, or about 24%, have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 8 million people have received at least a first shot, including 5.1 million that have completed vaccination.

