Manatee County COVID update: 55 new cases, no new deaths. Positivity rate is up

Another 55 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 4,237 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 32 more residents and one additional non-resident from COVID-19. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,142 people, including 671 non-residents.

Over the past week, Florida has recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases and third-most deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported for Manatee County on Monday, where the COVID-19 death toll remained at 652 residents.

Local test positivity rates for the novel coronavirus continue to trend upward.

Over thepast week, an average of 7.3% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.8% the week prior and 6.5% a month ago.

Over 159,000 Manatee County residents, or about 39% of the population, have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19, according to the state health department. And over 97,000 residents, or about 24%, have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 8 million people have received at least a first shot, including 5.1 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 36,883 to 36,938.





The death toll remained at 652.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,461 to 1,463.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 9% to 5.4%.

1,369 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 158,501 to 159,213.





61,663 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 97,550 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 2,168,901 to 2,173,138.

The resident death toll rose from 34,439 to 34,471. The non-resident death toll rose from 670 to 671.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.6% to 7.9%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 8,016,441 to 8,069,752.





2,956,696 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5,113,056 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 31,387 to 31,472. The death toll rose from 805 to 806.





Pinellas County cases increased from 76,637 to 76,792. The death toll rose from 1,578 to 1,579.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 130,034 to 130,329. The death toll rose from 1,659 to 1,660.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,015 to 3,020. The death toll remained at 42.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,224 to 4,228. The death toll remained at 91.



