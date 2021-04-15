143 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County. Almost 23% of residents fully inoculated

The Florida Department of Health reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. More than 6,700 new cases were reported statewide.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 36,505 people who have contracted the coronavirus in Manatee.

Across Florida, there were 6,762 new infections reported on Thursday. Cases in the state now total 2,148,448.

The deaths of 74 residents and four non-residents from COVID-19 were also reported on Thursday. Statewide, the disease has caused the deaths of 34,238 residents and 669 non-residents.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the death toll remained at 646.

Local hospitalizations from COVID-19 have increased by 74% over the past two weeks. On Thursday, there were 40 patients admitted to one of Manatee County’s three general hospitals with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

The county’s general hospitals — Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital — had 52 available beds on Thursday, including 11 ICU beds.

Across the state, hospitalizations have increased by 15% over the last two weeks with 3,273 patients admitted to hospitals across the state on Thursday because of COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, 92,177 people, or nearly 23% of Manatee County residents, have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus, according to the health department. A total of 153,957 people, or more than 38% of the county’s population, has received at least a first dose of a vaccine.

In Florida, there have been 7,699,875 people who have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 4,779,216 of them being fully inoculated.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 30,849 to 30,986. The death toll remained at 804.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,183 to 4,196. The death toll rose from 87 to 88.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,980 to 2,986. The death toll remained at 42.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 127,969 to 128,503. The death toll rose from 1,646 to 1,648.





Pinellas County cases increased from 75,615 to 75,873. The death toll was adjusted down from 1,569 to 1,576.