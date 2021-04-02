5 Manatee public school students come down with COVID. These are the affected campuses

The Manatee County School District on Thursday reported five new coronavirus infections on its campuses. As a result, at least 59 people went into quarantine because they were exposed to an infected person.

The newest cases were reported at:

Freedom Elementary School, one positive student and 21 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, one positive student and 11 exposures.

Manatee High School, one positive student and nine exposures.

Parrish Community High School, two positive students and 18 exposures.

As of Thursday, Lakewood Ranch High School has reported 38 coronavirus infections — the highest number among school district campuses — since the start of the semester on Jan. 4. Twenty-five of those cases have been reported since March 23, when students returned from spring break.

Lakewood Ranch High is followed by Parrish Community High, with 25 cases; Buffalo Creek Middle and Manatee High School, with 24 each; Palmetto High with 23; Jain Middle, with 19; Braden River High and Southeast High, with 18 each; and Moody Elementary, with 17.

As of Thursday, the district has reported a total of 468 coronavirus infections and at least 6,282 quarantines. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.