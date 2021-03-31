COVID-19 spikes at Lakewood Ranch High after spring break. Easter brings new worries

A surge in COVID-19 cases at Lakewood Ranch High School followed students’ return from spring break last week. Now, school district leaders are urging caution as Easter Sunday and Memorial Day draw closer.

In the 10 weeks leading up to spring break, Lakewood Ranch High recorded 13 COVID-19 cases. Since spring break — which ran from March 15 to 19 — the school has recorded 22 positive cases after just seven school days, according to school district reports.

The school recorded 20 cases in the week directly after break, from March 22 to 26, along with two others between Monday and Tuesday.

“Today, at the School District’s request, two Florida Department of Health Manatee officials, including an epidemiologist, were on our campus to help us get a more complete picture of the increase in positive cases at our school in the wake of Spring Break,” the school said in a message to families on March 25.

“While we have seen an increase among students, there is no indication that it is being spread on campus,” the message continues.

The school’s one-week tally of cases far exceeded that of other Manatee County schools during the current semester, according to a review by the Bradenton Herald.

Before spring break, Dr. Mona Jain Middle School had the highest count with 10 cases recorded in the week of March 8, followed by Parrish Community High School, which recorded seven cases the week of Jan. 25.

All of the nearly two dozen cases at Lakewood Ranch High were students who tested positive for COVID-19 after spring break. Another 180 people were directly exposed to the students, meaning they were in close proximity for at least 15 minutes.

Through detailed contact tracing on campus, the county health department worked with district leaders to better understand and contain the spike, said Kevin Chapman, director of strategic planning for Manatee schools.

He said the cases started outside of school and that “many were involved in athletics.” The same findings were outlined in a statement by Christopher Tittel, a spokesman for the county health department.

“While the general population of students and faculty are required to wear face masks during the regular school day, students participating in athletics are not required to wear them while participating in sports activities, although athletes not actively participating in a practice or game should still wear masks,” he wrote.

“For example: a player sitting on the bench during a baseball game or a player watching drills in practice,” he continued. “It was recommended that some students quarantine. We’ve stepped up contact tracing efforts as a result on the understanding that most of the spread is occurring outside of the school.”

Lakewood Ranch High sent the infected and exposed people into quarantine, while the district implemented a temporary policy at the school, requiring any sick students — regardless of their illness — to remain at home. Outside of going into quarantine for 10 days, students can also return with a negative COVID-19 test or a doctor’s note.

In a series of messages sent after the break, Lakewood Ranch High urged students to remain at home if they had any COVID-19 symptoms. One message listed a host of warning signs: Fever, cough, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

“Cases have diminished significantly,” Chapman said on Wednesday afternoon. “Which shows us that, yes, the cases were all over spring break holiday and those measures we put into place have worked to prevent more cases at the school.”

Chapman is now stressing the same measures to prevent another spike over the upcoming holidays. Students will again enjoy a break on Good Friday, followed by gatherings on Easter Sunday and outings on Memorial Day in late May.

Thousands of people will soon flock to area beaches, restaurants and bars, where the school district’s mask policy does not apply. It was vital, Chapman said, to continue everyday safety measures outside of campus.

Tittel, the spokesman for Manatee’s health department, echoed that message in a statement on Wednesday.

“Parents are encouraged to educate their children on the importance of following the basic COVID-19 prevention measures: wear face masks in public, social distance (6 feet apart from anyone in public), wash hands thoroughly and regularly and wipe down high-touch surfaces frequently,” he wrote. “Most importantly, parents are asked to keep their children home from school if they are feeling sick.”