Gov. DeSantis appoints Bradenton business owner John Horne to SCF Board of Trustees

For the second time in about three years, Florida’s governor has appointed John Horne to the District Board of Trustees for State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota.

Former Gov. Rick Scott appointed Horne to the board in April 2018. Horne, owner of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar restaurants, said Gov. Ron DeSantis then “pulled back” the decision and reviewed all of Scott’s appointments.

“He wanted to make sure he was comfortable with all of the appointees, understandably so,” Horne said.

Still, as he waited to be reappointed or replaced, Horne was allowed to continue serving on the board. And on Wednesday evening, DeSantis announced that he, too, would appoint Horne to SCF’s Board of Trustees.

Horne is the longtime owner and chief executive officer of the Anna Maria Oyster Bar restaurants. He also runs the Dive Into Reading program with his wife, Amanda, bringing life skills and literacy to young students.

The appointment to SCF’s board was a chance to merge his passions. Much like a restaurant menu, he said a college should eliminate or replace options that leave customers disappointed.

The goal was to avoid courses that leave students with debt and few job opportunities. The result, Horne said, was a host of programs that prepare students for a successful future.

“I just have an absolute affinity for education,” he said on Thursday. “So I’m trying to bring a business attitude towards education.”

Horne is also a member of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, along with the Citizens’ Financial Oversight Committee within the Manatee County school district.

He serves as chair-elect of Leadership Florida and as secretary-treasurer of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.