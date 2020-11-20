COVID-19 hits record numbers in Manatee schools. More could follow Thanksgiving break

Manatee County schools are facing record COVID-19 numbers, a problem that could worsen after Thanksgiving break.

The school district reported 43 cases and 322 exposures in the week of Oct. 26, the highest numbers reported over a one-week period. It then reported 40 cases and 508 exposures between Monday and Thursday, surpassing its weekly exposure record and nearing its weekly case record with one day to spare.

Manatee schools also broke a daily record on Monday, reporting 21 cases and 279 exposures. It was the highest single-day report since classes began on Aug. 17.

School board member Scott Hopes, who has a master’s degree in epidemiology, said the uptick resulted from COVID-19 spread in the community. As of Thursday evening, Manatee County had recorded more than 15,300 cases and 363 deaths since the pandemic began.

The school district had recorded almost 270 cases and more than 2,900 exposures since August. Hopes said the school numbers would be far worse without mask-wearing and other safety precautions — measures that were sometimes neglected in the broader community.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The governor has opened up the economy in Florida,” he said. “People are interpreting that as, ‘We don’t need to take the same level of precautions because you can now go to a bar.’ That’s not the case. That is, unfortunately, poor communication from our state leaders.”

The pandemic, he said, was a threat to local education and health. Students and school employees are forced into quarantine for 14 days after a COVID-19 exposure, and while most people survive an infection, it could damage vital organs and cause long-term health problems.

District leaders now fear a relaxing of attitudes and precautions during the Thanksgiving break, scheduled from Monday to Friday. If families hoped to avoid more record-breaking numbers in local schools, they would have to remain safe over next week’s holiday break, Hopes said.

“I’m expecting the first three weeks of December to be horrible in this area with regard to cases,” he concluded.

The district plans to message employees and families before Monday, encouraging the use of masks, social distancing and regular hand-washing during the break, district spokesman Mike Barber said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Another message was planned for Nov. 29, the day before classes resume. Barber said the district would urge students and staff to remain at home if they felt sick, and the same was true for anyone awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

“We’re just encouraging them to be proactive, keeping themselves and others safe,” he said.

Home for the holidays

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against holiday travel and cautioned families to avoid gathering with people outside of their immediate household.

“More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last 7 days,” the CDC reported. “As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with.”

“Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu,” it continued.

If families choose to host a small gathering with neighbors, friends and other relatives, they should practice social distancing and mask-wearing. A face covering is meant to cover the mouth and nose, and it should fit snugly against both sides of the face.

When eating, the mask should be stored in a safe place, such as pockets, purses or paper bags, the CDC said in its guidance.

“Make sure to wash or sanitize your hands after removing your mask,” the guidance states. “After eating, put the mask back on with the same side facing out. Be sure to wash or sanitize your hands again after putting your mask back on.”

Much of the guidance aligned with safety recommendations from the last several months. Other tips were more specific to the pandemic Thanksgiving:

Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful and isolating for many people,” the CDC said on its website. “Gatherings during the upcoming holidays can be an opportunity to reconnect with family and friends. This holiday season, consider how your holiday plans can be modified to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to keep your friends, families, and communities healthy and safe.”