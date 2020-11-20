Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Another Manatee resident dies of COVID, as Florida again reports over 9,000 new cases

Another 168 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County, according to the Friday’s update from the Florida Department of Health. They were among 9,085 new cases statewide.

The state health department also confirmed the death of another Manatee County resident in its daily COVID-19 update, bringing the local death toll to 364 residents.

Statewide, the deaths of 79 more Florida residents and one more non-residents were recorded. That brought Florida’s death toll to 17,889 residents and 221 non-residents.

Florida’s cumulative case count is now 923,418 since testing began. Of those cases, 15,316 have been Manatee County residents.

MANATEE COUNTY FROM THURSDAY TO FRIDAY

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FLORIDA FROM THURSDAY TO FRIDAY

SURROUNDING COUNTIES

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Giuseppe Sabella
Giuseppe Sabella, education reporter for the Bradenton Herald, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He spent time at the Independent Florida Alligator, the Gainesville Sun and the Florida Times-Union. His coverage of education in Manatee County earned him a first place prize in the Florida Society of News Editors’ 2019 Journalism Contest. Giuseppe also spent one year in Charleston, W.Va., earning a first-place award for investigative reporting.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service