Another Manatee resident dies of COVID, as Florida again reports over 9,000 new cases

Another 168 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County, according to the Friday’s update from the Florida Department of Health. They were among 9,085 new cases statewide.

The state health department also confirmed the death of another Manatee County resident in its daily COVID-19 update, bringing the local death toll to 364 residents.

Statewide, the deaths of 79 more Florida residents and one more non-residents were recorded. That brought Florida’s death toll to 17,889 residents and 221 non-residents.

Florida’s cumulative case count is now 923,418 since testing began. Of those cases, 15,316 have been Manatee County residents.

MANATEE COUNTY FROM THURSDAY TO FRIDAY

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cases increased from 15,343 to 15,511.

The death toll rose from 363 to 364.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 946 to 948.

FLORIDA FROM THURSDAY TO FRIDAY

Cases increased from 914,333 to 923,418.

The resident death toll rose from 17,810 to 17,889. The non-resident death toll rose from 220 to 221.

SURROUNDING COUNTIES

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 11,905 to 12,121. The death toll remained at 371.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,118 to 2,163. The death toll remained at 33.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,713 to 1,720. The death toll remained at 18.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 54,326 to 54,792. The death toll increased from 883 to 885.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 30,006 to 30,286. The death toll remained at 866.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER