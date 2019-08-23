Despite ‘heightened security,’ students walk out at Lincoln Memorial Academy

‘Serious issues’ at Lincoln Memorial to be dealt with aggressively The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley.

More than 40 students walked out of Lincoln Memorial Academy on Friday morning, demanding the return of their former principal, Eddie Hundley, and the curriculum that left with him.

Friday’s school walkout was exactly one month after the school board voted 4-1 to terminate Lincoln’s charter and continue its operations, citing concerns with its finances and former leadership.

Residents of Palmetto felt they lost a sense of pride and ownership in the transition, and despite the presence of district administrators and local authorities, students walked out Friday.

Walkout followed the recent charter termination and district takeover at LMA, continuing a debate on the school’s finances and former leadership. Students demanded the return of former Principal Eddie Hundley and the curriculum that left with him. pic.twitter.com/tCxrKlAkBY — Giuseppe Sabella (@Gsabella) August 23, 2019

“The principal and the school board is not listening to us,” said Lelani Phele, an eighth-grader at Lincoln. “We want Mr. Hundley back. Our school is being violated and technically we aren’t what we used to be.”

At first it seemed the protest would again be squashed, much like the planned walkout last week, when interim Principal Ronnie King urged students to reconsider their plan, citing the possibility of criminal charges and a disruption to the school day.

But on Friday morning, fewer than a dozen students charged the fence bordering Second Avenue East, near the corner of 17th Street East. Students arrived to the fence in waves, totaling more than 40 before the group returned to class.

More than 40 students walked out of class at Lincoln Memorial Academy on Aug. 23, 2019, protesting the recent charter termination before returning to class. Giuseppe Sabella gsabella@bradenton.com

Dexter McDonald, a pastor at Community Outreach Ministries and president of the Manatee County Community Pastors Fellowship, addressed reporters before the walkout.

“We are infuriated at how the school board has come in and made changes at our school, without consulting us as a community. We are infuriated and we want some changes,” he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

