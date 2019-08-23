Education

Despite ‘heightened security,’ students walk out at Lincoln Memorial Academy

‘Serious issues’ at Lincoln Memorial to be dealt with aggressively

The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley. By
Up Next
The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley. By
Palmetto

More than 40 students walked out of Lincoln Memorial Academy on Friday morning, demanding the return of their former principal, Eddie Hundley, and the curriculum that left with him.

Friday’s school walkout was exactly one month after the school board voted 4-1 to terminate Lincoln’s charter and continue its operations, citing concerns with its finances and former leadership.

Residents of Palmetto felt they lost a sense of pride and ownership in the transition, and despite the presence of district administrators and local authorities, students walked out Friday.

“The principal and the school board is not listening to us,” said Lelani Phele, an eighth-grader at Lincoln. “We want Mr. Hundley back. Our school is being violated and technically we aren’t what we used to be.”

At first it seemed the protest would again be squashed, much like the planned walkout last week, when interim Principal Ronnie King urged students to reconsider their plan, citing the possibility of criminal charges and a disruption to the school day.

But on Friday morning, fewer than a dozen students charged the fence bordering Second Avenue East, near the corner of 17th Street East. Students arrived to the fence in waves, totaling more than 40 before the group returned to class.

gs_lincolnwalkout_4
More than 40 students walked out of class at Lincoln Memorial Academy on Aug. 23, 2019, protesting the recent charter termination before returning to class. Giuseppe Sabella gsabella@bradenton.com

Dexter McDonald, a pastor at Community Outreach Ministries and president of the Manatee County Community Pastors Fellowship, addressed reporters before the walkout.

“We are infuriated at how the school board has come in and made changes at our school, without consulting us as a community. We are infuriated and we want some changes,” he said.

gs_lincolnwalkout_3
More than 40 students walked out of class at Lincoln Memorial Academy on Aug. 23, 2019, protesting the recent charter termination before returning to class. School guardians, sheriff’s deputies and police officers stood watch. Giuseppe Sabella gsabella@bradenton.com

Check back for updates on this developing story.

The school district has named Ronnie King as the interim principal of Lincoln Memorial Academy.

By

Giuseppe Sabella
Giuseppe Sabella, education reporter for the Bradenton Herald, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He spent time at the Independent Florida Alligator, the Gainesville Sun and the Florida Times-Union. His coverage of education in Manatee County earned him a first place prize in the Florida Society of News Editors’ 2019 Journalism Contest. Giuseppe also spent one year in Charleston, W.Va., earning a first-place award for investigative reporting.
  Comments  