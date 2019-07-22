Eddie Hundley quits as head of Lincoln Memorial Academy charter school

‘Serious issues’ at Lincoln Memorial to be dealt with aggressively The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Commissioner of Education urged the School District of Manatee to address the 'serious issues' of Lincoln Memorial Academy, including the removal of Eddie Hundley.

Lincoln Memorial Academy head Eddie Hundley says he is stepping down as head of the charter school.

“After careful consideration and appreciation for the events of the past several years and with specific interest in obtaining the peaceful resolution of the issue of my leadership at LMA, I am stepping down from my position as principal, effective immediately,” the letter obtained by the Bradenton Herald states.

“I do this with no misgivings about my past conduct, my working record or legacy in building together with you, a school that exemplifies excellence and sets precedents.”

Hundley’s leadership tenure at the charter school came under scrutiny last year when education officials began investigating whether he violated the law by knowingly recommending a job for someone who was under criminal investigation and eventually arrested on child pornography charges.

Hundley continued to deny those allegations as the school’s financial troubles became a further distraction.

The school district this month said the school had violated its charter, and that Hundley needed to leave the school.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran last week joined the calls for for Hundley to resign..

Corcoran called the situation, “unacceptable.”

At a recent town hall meeting, the school’s board of directors said Hundley would not serve as principal, but continue to serve as CEO/founder of the academy.

Hundley’s letter indicates he will remain involved in some capacity. He said the recent suspension of his teaching licenses was “taken by an overreaching law judge that is being exploited by a biased school district and misinformed commissioner of education,” referring to Corcoran’s call to have him removed.

Hundley said in his letter that it was time to bring the focus back to the students.

“I am thereby expressing my express willingness to step down as principal and address the concerns about my alleged conduct through appropriate legal channels not affiliated with the school in the immediate days ahead,” Hundley wrote. “Rest assured, I will continue to provide the needed guidance and direction to the school leadership to ensure the process of our mission of providing the best possible teaching and learning experience for all students.”

Hundley informed staff and leadership at the school that he will announce some type of direction in the future, however, “I have decided to remove this point of contention in the best interest of our students and school community.”