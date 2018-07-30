Principal backed teacher for job before arrest. The backlash is ‘racist,’ says charter school’s board

Principal Eddie Hundley is not alone in the fight to clear his name and to move forward with the grand opening of his new charter school.
In a news release dated Sunday, the board of directors for Lincoln Memorial Academy backed its principal, despite accusations that he knowingly gave two job recommendations on behalf of someone who was under criminal investigation.
The statement was released several days after Bridget Ziegler, chair of the Sarasota County School Board, called for criminal charges against Hundley for his “false statements.”
Christine Dawson, chair of Lincoln Memorial’s board, released the statement. It said Hundley was careful to follow the correct procedures when his employee was first placed on temporary assignment, followed by a resignation and, months later, an arrest for possession of child pornography.
The former employee, Quentin Peterson, worked as a teacher at Sarasota’s Booker High School for several months before his arrest.
Reiterating statements made at Wednesday’s board meeting, Dawson’s statement said media reports on Hundley — the result of police reports, district records and statements from school and law enforcement officials — were sensational and inaccurate.
“It also smacks of racism and a tribe mentality,” the release states.
Sheriff Rick Wells resigned from Lincoln Memorial’s board at Wednesday’s meeting. The board now includes:
- Dawson: a retired teacher and school administrator.
- Christopher Czai: a local attorney and co-founder of UnidosNow.
- Marie Byrd: director for the School of Education at the University of South Florida.
- Cornelle Maxfield: a community activist with more than 20 years experience in finance and project management.
- Walter “Mickey” Presha: the former chief executive officer of Manatee County Rural Health Services.
- James Ward: a U.S. Army veteran who specializes in information technology.
- Hundley: principal of the charter school, previously known as Lincoln Memorial Middle School.
“We confidently stand behind the staff as a long awaited, carefully prepared, and exciting opening of the school will take place this week with staff and then with our wonderful Manatee County students in August,” the release states.
Hundley defended himself at Wednesday’s board meeting. Peterson, a former Lincoln Memorial music teacher, was never fired from the district, and he was arrested months after receiving two job recommendations from the principal. Hundley said he was unaware of Peterson’s troubles.
Chief Scott Tyler, of the Palmetto Police Department, recently said he informed the principal that Peterson may have inappropriate images on his personal electronics, and that police would be pushing for charges.
Similar information was relayed to Hundley in a July 2017 email from Mitchell Teitelbaum, the Manatee school district’s attorney.
However, Hundley recently said he feels like a scapegoat for other people’s mistakes. Sarasota’s superintendent, Todd Bowden, has said the district failed to check a state system for any pending investigations against Peterson, who was hired as a teacher in the county.
More than 460 students are enrolled at Lincoln Memorial for the 2018-2019 school year, according to Wednesday’s meeting. Hundley said high salaries and novel coursework will bring success to the school’s staff and students.
It was no easy task, he said, citing what he sees as backlash from district administrators and local media.
“I would prefer to have done this in an intimate setting, but because we’re a board I have to do it publicly, and therfore the media is allowed to be present,” he said on Wednesday.
