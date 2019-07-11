Education
Grades are out, and Manatee School District kept its B. How did your school do?
Manatee County School District has once again maintained its B grade during the 2018-2019 school year.
Schools and their districts learned how they fared on Thursday morning when the Florida Department of Education released schools grades, as well as overall grades for all 67 school districts.
Of Manatee’s 60 schools, there were 20 schools that received an A; 19 that received a B; 18 that received a C; and two that received a D. No school in the district received a F, but Manatee Virtual School once again received an incomplete.
Palm View Elementary saw the iggest improvement this past school year, raising its grade from a D to an A. Palm View is a Title 1 school, serving hundreds of economically disadvantaged students in Palmetto.
Major changes are coming to the school next year, as it transitions to a K-8 school and welcomes the Woz U Education program. The program, created by Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, will allow students from kindergarten through fifth grade to pick from five pathways, or areas of study, that include: engineering, drone repair, coding, cybersecurity and mobile development.
Here’s how each individual school scored:
- Anna Maria Elementary School, A
- Ballard Elementary School, C
- Bayshore Elementary School, C
- Bayshore High School, C
- Manatee Elementary School, B
- Manatee High School, B
- Jessie P. Miller Elementary School, B
- Myakka City Elementary School, A
- Oneco Elementary School, D
- G D Rogers Garden- Bullock Elementary, C
- Palm View Elementary School, A
- Palma Sola Elementary School, B
- Palmetto Elementary School, C
- Palmetto High School, C
- Robert H. Prine Elementary School, C
- Blanche H. Daughtrey Elementary, C
- Samoset Elementary School, B
- Southeast High School, C
- James Tillman Elementary Magnet School, B
- Blackburn Elementary School, B
- Frances Wakeland Elementary School, C
- W. D. Sugg Middle School, B
- H. S. Moody Elementary School, C
- Martha B. King Middle School, B
- Florine J Abel Elementary School, B
- Ida M. Stewart Elementary School, A
- William H. Bashaw Elementary, C
- Braden River Elementary School, A
- Braden River Middle School, B
- Sea Breeze Elementary School, C
- Tara Elementary School, B
- Louise R. Johnson Middle School, A
- Gene Witt Elementary School, A
- Carlos E. Haile Middle School, A
- Lakewood Ranch High School, A
- Marjorie G. Kinnan Elementary School, C
- R. Dan Nolan Middle School, A
- Electa Lee Magnet Middle School, C
- Braden River High School, A
- Gilbert W Mcneal Elementary School, A
- Freedom Elementary School, B
- Virgil Mills Elementary School, B
- Robert Willis Elementary School, A
- Annie Lucy Williams Elementary School, A
- B.D. Gullett Elementary School, A
- Buffalo Creek Middle School, B
- Manatee School Of Arts/Sciences, C
- Team Success A School Of Excellence, A
- Manatee School For The Arts, B
- Rowlett Middle Academy, A
- Manatee Charter School, C
- Oasis Middle School, B
- Imagine Charter School At North Manatee, C
- Imagine Charter At Lakewood Ranch, B
- Palmetto Charter School, A
- State College Of Florida Collegiate School, A
- A Visible Men Academy, B
- William Monroe Rowlett Academy, A
- Lincoln Memorial Academy, D
- Manatee Virtual School, I
