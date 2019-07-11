Grades are out, and Manatee School District kept its B. How did your school do?

Steve Wozniak encourages Palm View students to dream, build Palm View students will begin a program called Woz Pathways, a series of courses in science, technology, mathematics and science, commonly known as STEM. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palm View students will begin a program called Woz Pathways, a series of courses in science, technology, mathematics and science, commonly known as STEM.

Manatee County School District has once again maintained its B grade during the 2018-2019 school year.

Schools and their districts learned how they fared on Thursday morning when the Florida Department of Education released schools grades, as well as overall grades for all 67 school districts.

Of Manatee’s 60 schools, there were 20 schools that received an A; 19 that received a B; 18 that received a C; and two that received a D. No school in the district received a F, but Manatee Virtual School once again received an incomplete.

Palm View Elementary saw the iggest improvement this past school year, raising its grade from a D to an A. Palm View is a Title 1 school, serving hundreds of economically disadvantaged students in Palmetto.

Major changes are coming to the school next year, as it transitions to a K-8 school and welcomes the Woz U Education program. The program, created by Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, will allow students from kindergarten through fifth grade to pick from five pathways, or areas of study, that include: engineering, drone repair, coding, cybersecurity and mobile development.

