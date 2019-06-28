Statewide test results for 2019 have been released. Here’s how Manatee students did

Meet the School Board of Manatee County Meet the members of the Manatee School Board and the schools they represent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the members of the Manatee School Board and the schools they represent.

After enjoying widespread progress in 2018, students in the Manatee County School District didn’t perform as well on several components of the recent Florida Standards Assessments, though Manatee remained at or above the state average in at least four categories.

The Florida Department of Education released scores and district comparisons on Friday evening. Each category listed the percentage of students who achieved a Level 3 or higher, based on a 1-5 scale:

Level 1 — Inadequate, highly likely to need substantial support for the next grade.

Level 2 — below satisfactory, likely to need substantial support for the next grade.

Level 3 — satisfactory, may need additional support for the next grade.

Level 4 — Proficient, likely to excel in the next grade.

Level 5 — Mastery, highly likely to excel in the next grade.

“For the first time this spring, the administration of statewide assessments followed the requirements outlined in House Bill 7069 from the 2017 legislative session, which called for testing later in the school year over fewer days to maximize student learning,” the state said in a news release.

“Accountability is key because it provides a routine, uniform measurement that drives change when inequality is identified,” the release continues, quoting Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The FSA scores play a large part in school grades, which should be released in early July. A list of school-level results is available on the state DOE’s website.

The school district could not immediately be reached for comment.

FSA English Language Arts for grades three to 10

Manatee continued its momentum in English Language Arts after increasing its score from 50 to 51 percent in 2018.

This year, the district again increased its score by 1 percentage point, from 51 to 52 percent, though it remained behind the state average by 3 percentage points.

FSA and End-Of-Course Assessment in mathematics for grades three to eight

After increasing its score by 1 percentage point in 2018, the district achieved an even bigger leap this year.

Manatee increased its math score by 4 percentage points, from 57 to 61 percent, bringing it on par with the state average.

Statewide Science Assessment for fifth grade

After a healthy increase in 2018, from 43 to 49 percent, the district lost 1 percentage point this year.

At 48 percent proficiency, Manatee remained 5 percentage points below the state average.

Statewide Science Assessment and Biology 1 EOC for eighth grade

Manatee again fell backward after making gains in 2018, losing 1 percentage point this year.

At 45 percent of students achieving a Level 3 or higher, the district remained 6 percentage points behind the state average.

Biology 1 EOC for grades six through 12

After holding steady from 2017 to 2018, Manatee’s score decreased 3 percentage points this year.

Though its score dropped from 71 to 68 percent, the district remained 1 percentage point above the state average.

Civics EOC for grades four through 12

In 2018, Manatee gained 12 percentage points in the civics category.

The district’s score decreased by 1 percentage point this year, from 78 to 77 percent — still 6 percentage points above the state average.

U.S. History EOC for grades four through 12

The district again lost progress after jumping from 65 to 71 percent in 2018.

This year, it decreased 1 percentage point, from 71 to 70 percent. It remained 1 percentage point above the state average.