Manatee Superintendent Saunders settles complaint with state. She faces probation

Manatee Schools Superintendent Cynthia Saunders has accepted a settlement with the Florida Department of Education, which accused Saunders of inflating graduation rates between 2014 and 2016, when she served as executive director of secondary education.

She faces two years of probation, a letter of reprimand and a fine of $750, though the probation would only take effect if Saunders were in a position that requires an educator certificate. The agreement is pending approval by the Education Practices Commission.

Saunders neither admits nor denies the allegations, according to the agreement. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

The agreement, signed on May 3 and received by the Bradenton Herald on Tuesday, said the superintendent “shall cooperate fully, truthfully, and completely with the Department of Education during the term of probation.”

“Such cooperation includes responding truthfully and completely to inquiries by DOE personnel, attending meetings when requested by DOE, voluntarily providing all documents, records and tangible evidence in her possession or control, unless covered by attorney-client privilege or other privileges and testifying truthfully in administrative proceedings or other proceedings,” it continues.

According to the Dec. 6 letter from Pam Stewart, the former education commissioner, Saunders allegedly violated two state statutes and five sections of Florida Administrative Code:

Personal conduct which seriously reduces effectiveness as an employee of the school board, in violation of Florida Statutes.

An offense against the Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession, in violation of Florida Statutes.

Intentionally distorting or misrepresenting facts concerning and educational matter in direct or indirect public expression, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.

Using institutional privileges for personal gain or advantage, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.

Failing to maintain honestly in all professional dealings, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.

Using coercive means or promised special treatment to influence professional judgments of colleagues, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.

Submitting fraudulent information on a document in connection with professional activities, in violation of Florida Administrative Code.

The Office of the Inspector General, within the state DOE, believes Saunders directed her staff to improperly code departing students, causing the graduation rate to appear more favorable. High schools in Manatee County were coding students as if they withdrew to home school when they actually left to pursue a GED.

Saunders told investigators she learned the process during her time in Marion County, and that Manatee would immediately address their concerns. She also defended herself during the school board’s Jan. 8 meeting.

“I have been disappointed, but not discouraged, by the seemingly sudden array of accusations alleged against me,” she said at the time. “During almost three decades of prior service in public education in Florida, my record has been of the utmost integrity.”