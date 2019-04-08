After dual enrollment controversy, USF brings college courses to Manatee high schools

The USF Sarasota-Manatee campus in south Manatee County.

The research is clear: students who participate in dual enrollment programs are more likely to graduate from high school and earn a college degree.

Citing information from the Community College Research Center, school superintendents in Manatee and Sarasota counties released a joint statement last October, shortly after State College of Florida announced its decision to pull dual enrollment courses from secondary schools.

“For many students in the Sarasota and Manatee region, this decision will negatively impact their opportunity to excel academically and attend college,” the release said.

But dual enrollment, a program that allows high school students to earn college credits, will soon return to Manatee campuses.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The school board unanimously approved a $200,000 agreement with University of South Florida in February, and the board will consider a revised contract on Tuesday, adding another math course to the program.

Beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, the program will allow Manatee students to earn high school and college credit in the areas of English, mathematics, science, foreign language, and social studies, along with several electives.

Students can take dual enrollment classes online or at USF Sarasota-Manatee. The school district also plans to offer the program at all traditional high schools, along with Manatee School for the Arts, according to an email from Shirley Hurley, the district’s advanced studies coordinator.

The contract goes into effect on July 1, the same day SCF is set to withdraw its dual enrollment program from area high schools. SCF’s Board of Trustees made the decision in September, citing “quality inconsistencies related to course rigor, faculty oversight, academic support and guidance” at various campuses.

While district leaders condemned SCF for its decision to pull dual enrollment from local schools, the college argued that courses would still be offered online and at SCF campuses. In response, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said the new arrangement was too restrictive.

“Transportation and technology issues can present barriers to our students being able to take these courses at SCF or online and that limits opportunity,” Saunders said in the prepared statement, released in early October.

As the new program rolls out, interested students are required to file an application on the USF Sarasota-Manatee website, found by clicking the “Admissions” tab and navigating to the “Dual Enrollment” link. Applicants also need to meet certain GPA and standardized testing requirements.

While the program is free to students, the school district will pay USF for textbooks and instructors, along with the tuition for classes outside of a high school campus, according to the agreement.

In a prepared statement on Monday afternoon, Superintendent Saunders thanked USF’s leadership — Karen Holbrook, Brett Kemker and Brandon Avery — for making the plan a reality.

“Not only will this expand opportunities for Manatee County students while they are still in high school, it will be a catalyst for future studies at USF after high school as well,” Saunders said.