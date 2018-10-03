SCF stops dual enrollment on high school campuses. Manatee, Sarasota fire back

Starting on July 1, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota will stop offering dual enrollment courses on high school campuses, a decision that prompted backlash from two school districts.
Dual enrollment programs allows students to earn college credits while in high school. SCF will now offer the classes online and on its own campuses, according to a FAQ sheet on the college’s website.
According to the document, SCF’s Board of Trustees made its decision on Sept. 25, after the college learned of inconsistencies across the program.
The decision was also based on a new policy by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, though the specific policy is not outlined in the document.
“Quality inconsistencies related to course rigor, faculty oversight, academic support and guidance were not meeting SCF quality standards,” it states.
Two superintendents expressed their disapproval in a joint news release on Tuesday.
“Transportation and technology issues can present barriers to our students being able to take these courses at SCF or online and that limits opportunity,” Manatee Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said in a prepared statement.
The news release linked to an article by Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. It said dual enrollment courses allow students to save time and money when they pursue a degree. The article also cited a study out of Colombia University, which said dual enrollment students are more likely to graduate from high school and enroll in college.
In his own prepared statement, Sarasota Superintendent Todd Bowden said he was “incredibly disappointed” with SCF’s decision.
“This decision will negatively impact hundreds of students in our school districts who take accelerated coursework for high school graduation and need to compete academically for college,” he said.
Both superintendents will collaborate in hopes of finding a dual enrollment alternative for high school campuses, according to the release.
In the meantime, their districts will offer similar opportunities through current or future partnerships with the University of Florida and the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.
Students interested in taking dual enrollment classes through SCF can email Nicole Kirchberg, program director, at earlycollege@scf.edu.
Comments